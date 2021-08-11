Rookie Ober, Twins blank White Sox 1-0; Polanco homers

Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and last-place Minnesota took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago on Wednesday.
Minnesota won two of three against AL Central-leading Chicago after taking three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West.
Caleb Thielbar (4-0), Juan Minaya and Alex Colomé worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances.
"It has been amazing," Polanco said of the wins against the White Sox and Astros. "This team is capable of doing a lot of good things. We have really good young talent and we just go out there and try to win every day."
José Ruiz (1-2) allowed Polanco's homer in the sixth, his lone inning of relief. Reynaldo López threw three scoreless innings as an opener after the White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodón on the 10-day injured list before the game and altered their rotation.
"I think overall he pitched well," Chicago manager Tony La Russa said of López. "Had to rise to the occasion a couple of times and made pitches. It was just a well-pitched game, both sides, all day."
López, a starter through his first five major league seasons, could be the main fill-in while Rodón is on the injured list. Eight of his 10 appearances for Chicago this season have been out of the bullpen.
"You feel a little sad because of the situation with Carlos," López said. "At the same time, you appreciate the opportunity the team is giving you. I tried to do my best."
Chicago started the day with a 10 1/2-game lead in the Central built largely from their results against Minnesota and the rest of the division. The White Sox went 13-6 against the Twins this season and are 37-25 in divisional play.
After losing the series opener 11-1, the Twins bounced back with a pair of strong starts from rookies.
Griffin Jax struck out 10 batters on Tuesday. Starting against Chicago for the fifth time in 13 starts this season, Ober allowed six hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
"You go back and you watch your past outings and see what has worked, what is successful, and what hasn't and you try to base your game plan off that," Ober said. "Today, I felt like I executed what I wanted to do the majority of the time and good things happened."
ASTROS 5, ROCKIES 1: At Houston, Aledmys Díaz had three hits and drove in three runs to help Houston beat Colorado.
Díaz tied it with an RBI single in the first and gave the Astros the lead with a run-scoring single in the third. Houston was up by three in the seventh when he sent home another run with a double to make it 5-1.
Díaz has has 19 hits and 14 RBIs in the last 13 games after missing about six weeks with a fractured hand.
“You’ve really seen since he’s been back how much we’ve missed him," manager Dusty Baker said. “We certainly missed his bat and his defense and the steadiness you can count on every day."
METS 8, NATIONALS 7: At New York, pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and New York rallied from a pair of three-run deficits to defeat Washington in the resumption of a game suspended by rain the night before.
Pete Alonso broke out of an 0-for-21 slump with three hits, including an RBI double off the center-field fence that pulled the Mets to 7-6 in the seventh. New York tied it on a throwing error by 6-foot-7 rookie reliever Mason Thompson (0-1) in the eighth and snapped a season-worst four-game slide, winning for only the third time in 12 games.
The teams were then set to play their regularly scheduled game, making it a single-admission doubleheader at Citi Field — though the nightcap was shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules.
MARLINS 7, PADRES 0: At San Diego, Lewis Brinson hit two of Miami's three home runs off rookie lefty Ryan Weathers, Sandy Alcantara shut down San Diego for seven brilliant innings and the Marlins avoided a winless road trip by beating the punchless Padres.
The Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak — all on this trip through Colorado and San Diego — while the Padres had their four-game winning streak stopped.
The Padres entered the day holding the second NL wild-card spot. The Marlins are in last place in the NL East.
CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 0: In Pittsburgh, Adam Wainwright extended his dominance of Pittsburgh with a complete game, two-hit shutout and helped himself with a pair of hits.
The 39-year-old Wainwright allowed a pair of singles by Colin Moran in the second and fifth innings, and then retired the last 15 batters.
Wainwright (11-6) needed just 88 pitches to record the 11th shutout of his 16-year career and first since 2016. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk.