Rookie Ober, Twins blank White Sox 1-0; Polanco homers

"You feel a little sad because of the situation with Carlos," López said. "At the same time, you appreciate the opportunity the team is giving you. I tried to do my best."

Chicago started the day with a 10 1/2-game lead in the Central built largely from their results against Minnesota and the rest of the division. The White Sox went 13-6 against the Twins this season and are 37-25 in divisional play.

After losing the series opener 11-1, the Twins bounced back with a pair of strong starts from rookies.

Griffin Jax struck out 10 batters on Tuesday. Starting against Chicago for the fifth time in 13 starts this season, Ober allowed six hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

"You go back and you watch your past outings and see what has worked, what is successful, and what hasn't and you try to base your game plan off that," Ober said. "Today, I felt like I executed what I wanted to do the majority of the time and good things happened."

ASTROS 5, ROCKIES 1: At Houston, Aledmys Díaz had three hits and drove in three runs to help Houston beat Colorado.