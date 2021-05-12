Rosario's hit in 10th gives Indians win over Cubs

“There’s been so many ups and downs here at this ballpark and with this organization that I didn’t really know what to expect,” he said later. “What the fans gave me out there was pretty incredible. I was holding back tears.”

Harvey received three standing ovations, but his outing for Baltimore was no better than his final performances for New York. Pitching against the Mets for the first time, Harvey allowed Kevin Pillar’s two-run triple in a three-run second inning that carried New York over the Orioles for a seven-game winning streak.

PADRES 5, ROCKIES 3: At Denver, Victor Caratini lined a two-out grand slam in the sixth, powering virus-depleted San Diego to a win over Colorado in a doubleheader opener.

Second baseman Austin Nola — a catcher pressed into infield duty following a flurry of roster moves — made a game-saving, over-the-shoulder catch in shallow right to close out the game with the bases loaded in the seventh.

“It was awesome by Nola,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “Even at the end, wasn’t for sure who quite caught it and then Nola had it in the glove. The main thing is our guys, they’re battling, playing secondary and other positions. They're doing everything in their power. They’re having a lot of fun playing baseball right now.”