Rosario's hit in 10th gives Indians win over Cubs

CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario's bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave Cleveland a 2-1 win over Chicago.
Rosario, who drove in Cleveland's first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.
Cleveland has won eight of nine and 12 of 15.
"We believe in our team, man," winning pitcher James Karinchak said. "We did that since spring training, we always thought we were going to win and I think we're going to keep winning."
Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners. Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs' only run with a double in the sixth.
Josh Naylor began the 10th at second base for Cleveland. Jordan Luplow walked, René Rivera sacrificed and pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez was intentionally walked. The Cubs employed a five-man infield and Thompson got César Hernández to pop out before Rosario ended it.
"I mean it feels really, really good not only for me, but also for the team because we won," Rosario said. "That's what matters."
Nick Martini was the Cubs' automatic runner in the 10th against Karinchak (1-0). Jason Heyward walked, but ldemaro Vargas struck out attempting to bunt. Pederson popped out, and Eric Sogard took a called third strike.
Willson Contreras was 4 for 5 for the Cubs.
Kris Bryant, who was removed from Tuesday's game because of a sinus issue, came in to pinch-hit in the seventh. He was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Cal Quantrill to load the bases and replaced by Martini.
Shortstop Javier Báez returned after being scratched Tuesday because of lower back tightness. Báez went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts.
Pederson's sixth-inning hit snapped an 0-for-18 skid with runners in scoring position for Chicago. The Cubs were 2 for 27 with runners in scoring position and stranded 25 baserunners in the two games.
"It's a tough game," Pederson said. "They have some really good pitchers. I didn't come through in the 10th with two runners on. It doesn't feel good. That's for sure."
Zach Davies gave the run back in the sixth on doubles by Hernández and Rosario. The right-hander worked 5 1/3 innings.
Sam Hentges pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed a baserunner in every inning.
METS 7, ORIOLES 1: At New York, Matt Harvey walked onto the Citi Field mound for the first time in 3 years, 9 days, his brown eyes darting around the stadium where he became a star and left in ignominy.
“There’s been so many ups and downs here at this ballpark and with this organization that I didn’t really know what to expect,” he said later. “What the fans gave me out there was pretty incredible. I was holding back tears.”
Harvey received three standing ovations, but his outing for Baltimore was no better than his final performances for New York. Pitching against the Mets for the first time, Harvey allowed Kevin Pillar’s two-run triple in a three-run second inning that carried New York over the Orioles for a seven-game winning streak.
PADRES 5, ROCKIES 3: At Denver, Victor Caratini lined a two-out grand slam in the sixth, powering virus-depleted San Diego to a win over Colorado in a doubleheader opener.
Second baseman Austin Nola — a catcher pressed into infield duty following a flurry of roster moves — made a game-saving, over-the-shoulder catch in shallow right to close out the game with the bases loaded in the seventh.
“It was awesome by Nola,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “Even at the end, wasn’t for sure who quite caught it and then Nola had it in the glove. The main thing is our guys, they’re battling, playing secondary and other positions. They're doing everything in their power. They’re having a lot of fun playing baseball right now.”
REDS 5, PIRATES 1: At Pittsburgh, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati’s bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings, and beat Pittsburgh.
Winker singled off reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (1-2) to lead off the 10th, scoring designated runner Nick Senzel. Nick Castellanos singled and Mike Moustakas walked ahead of Suárez, who drove a pitch into the left-center gap for a three-run double.
Lucas Sims (2-1) worked two perfect innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. The Cincinnati bullpen struck out nine without allowing a hit in relief of Sonny Gray.