Roslovic scores late goal, Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, Joonas Korpisalo had 22 saves and Columbus beat Carolina 3-2 on Monday night to split a back-to-back series.
Scott Harrington and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who weren't sharp for much of the night but still got their second win in three games.
With the score tied 2-2, Roslovic split two defenders and beat Alex Nedeljkovic with a backhand with 4:36 left for what was the prettiest goal in an evening that included some unusual ones.
Nino Niederreiter and Brock McGinn scored, and Nedeljkovic had 19 stops in his first start of the season as the Hurricanes lost for the third time in 10 games.
After going without an on-target try for a stretch of 16 minutes of the first period, the Blue Jackets got a goal late from Harrington, whose shot hit Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov in front of the cage and tumbled up and over Nedeljkovic.
Carolina tied it in the second period with a fluky goal of its own. Korpisalo came out of the net and tried to sweep the puck away but it came back the other way off the handle of Niederreiter's stick.
Atkinson put Columbus up 2-1 when he deked Nedeljkovic on a penalty shot after being tripped up by Teuvo Teravainen on a short-handed breakaway. Carolina knotted it again when a diving McGinn batted in a rebound in heavy traffic.
MAPLE LEAFS 3, CANUCKS 1: at Toronto, Auston Matthews and Alexander Kerfoot scored in an 11-second span in the third period and Toronto beat Vancouver.
Matthews' goal proved to be the winner and extended his career-best goal streak to eight games. He also has a 10-game points streak.
Morgan Rielly also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 31 saves as the Maple Leafs completed a three-game sweep of struggling Vancouver. Mitch Marner added an assist, extending his point streak to eight games.
Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver (6-10-0), which lost in regulation for the fifth straight game and closed out its road trip 1-5-0. Braden Holtby stopped 16 shots for the Canucks.
ISLANDERS 2, RANGERS 0: At New York, Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin scored 2:05 apart in the third period to help Semyon Varlamov and the New York Islanders beat the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Varlamov made 30 saves for his third shutout this season — second against the Rangers — as the Islanders won their second consecutive game. Islanders coach Barry Trotz earned his 850th victory, passing Ken Hitchcock for third place on the NHL's career list.
Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots, but the Rangers' four-game point streak ended.