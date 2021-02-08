Roslovic scores late goal, Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, Joonas Korpisalo had 22 saves and Columbus beat Carolina 3-2 on Monday night to split a back-to-back series.

Scott Harrington and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who weren't sharp for much of the night but still got their second win in three games.

With the score tied 2-2, Roslovic split two defenders and beat Alex Nedeljkovic with a backhand with 4:36 left for what was the prettiest goal in an evening that included some unusual ones.

Nino Niederreiter and Brock McGinn scored, and Nedeljkovic had 19 stops in his first start of the season as the Hurricanes lost for the third time in 10 games.

After going without an on-target try for a stretch of 16 minutes of the first period, the Blue Jackets got a goal late from Harrington, whose shot hit Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov in front of the cage and tumbled up and over Nedeljkovic.

Carolina tied it in the second period with a fluky goal of its own. Korpisalo came out of the net and tried to sweep the puck away but it came back the other way off the handle of Niederreiter's stick.