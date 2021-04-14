Ross sharp as Nationals blank Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings and Washington threw their first regular-season shutout at Busch Stadium, blanking St. Louis 6-0 Wednesday.
Ross (1-0) improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Cardinals. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one. He also singled and scored a run.
"Kid didn't pitch all last year and he looked awesome today," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.
Ross opted out of the 2020 season due to health concerns and underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017.
"It feels good. Coming back and having a good start to the season is good," Ross said. "I would say today the slider and sinker were especially good. Once I found a groove, I stuck with it."
Martinez liked what he saw.
"When he throws strikes he's going to be good and he was pounding the strike zone today," he said. "He's worked diligently all spring to make sure his mechanics are good."
Four relievers combined to hold St. Louis hitless the rest of the way.
The Nationals, who started play in Washington in 2005, had pitched a shutout at St. Louis in the 2019 NL Championship Series opener, but never in the regular season.
Ryan Zimmerman hit his first homer of the season, a two-run drive in the third off Adam Wainwright (0-2). Zimmerman's 271st career home run hit the top of the wall and bounced into the left-center fielder bleacher seats.
"I think the biggest thing with Adam is you can't do too much," Zimmerman said. "He's not going to throw it over the plate. You have to make him throw strikes. You have to be patient. I just reacted to that fastball. I love facing a guy like Waino. I have nothing but respect for him. He's done this for a long time. "
Juan Soto reached on an infield single before Zimmerman connected.
The Nationals added two runs in the fifth for a 4-0 lead. Soto hit a sinking line drive to center field that Lane Thomas failed to catch for an error, allowing one run to score. Josh Harrison's second single of the game drove in Soto.
Washington touched reliever Jordan Hicks for a run in the sixth. Ross led off with a single and Hicks walked two, loading the bases. Ross scored on Soto's grounder.
"Morale in the dugout was up. It gave me more confidence going out there," Ross said. "I think everybody kind of built off each other."
Wainwright pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs — three earned — with seven strikeouts and two walks. At 39 and in his 16th season, Wainwright is the oldest active player in the National League and fourth in Major League Baseball.
"I had great stuff today. They battled and fought off a lot of pitches," Wainwright said. "They worked me today. They have a lot of quality professional hitters over there."
BREWERS 7, CUBS 0: At Milwaukee, Corbin Burnes continued his sizzling start to the season and finally got a little run support, thanks in part to his own surprising skill at the plate.
Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a bases-loaded single for his first two career RBIs as Milwaukee defeated Chicago.
The 26-year-old right-hander has knocked home twice as many runs (two) as he has allowed (one) through his first three outings of the year.
GIANTS 3, REDS 0: At San Francisco, Johnny Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle, and San Francisco finished off Cincinnati
Cueto (2-0) removed himself from the game after fanning Nick Castellanos for the second out in the sixth. The right-hander motioned to the Giants dugout and walked to the clubhouse, accompanied by a member of the training staff.
ROYALS 6, ANGELS 1: At Kansas City, Missouri, Salvador Pérez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and Kansas City over Los Angeles.
A day after picking off David Fletcher at third base to end a 3-2 win, Pérez drove in two runs. The All-Star catcher went 8 for 12 with four RBIs this week against Los Angeles.
RED SOX 3, TWINS 2: At Minneapolis, Nathan Eovaldi pitched five effective innings and Boston extended its winning streak to eight games, beating Minnesota to open Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Christian Arroyo, Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each had two hits for Boston, which is on its longest win streak since 2018.
BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 4: At Dunedin, Florida, Bo Bichette matched slugger Aaron Judge in the power department and got to take the final trot.
Bichette homered twice, including a game-ending drive leading off the ninth inning that lifted Toronto over New York.