Ross sharp as Nationals blank Cardinals

"I think the biggest thing with Adam is you can't do too much," Zimmerman said. "He's not going to throw it over the plate. You have to make him throw strikes. You have to be patient. I just reacted to that fastball. I love facing a guy like Waino. I have nothing but respect for him. He's done this for a long time. "

Juan Soto reached on an infield single before Zimmerman connected.

The Nationals added two runs in the fifth for a 4-0 lead. Soto hit a sinking line drive to center field that Lane Thomas failed to catch for an error, allowing one run to score. Josh Harrison's second single of the game drove in Soto.

Washington touched reliever Jordan Hicks for a run in the sixth. Ross led off with a single and Hicks walked two, loading the bases. Ross scored on Soto's grounder.

"Morale in the dugout was up. It gave me more confidence going out there," Ross said. "I think everybody kind of built off each other."

Wainwright pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs — three earned — with seven strikeouts and two walks. At 39 and in his 16th season, Wainwright is the oldest active player in the National League and fourth in Major League Baseball.