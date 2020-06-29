Roster shuffle: Plans change in MLB because of health issues

Boston Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke, 63, said his organization is doing as much as it can to keep everyone — especially older staff members — as safe as possible. Cleveland's 61-year-old manager Terry Francona said he's not nervous, even though he's had previous health issues.

"I know I'm probably one of the higher-risk guys because of my age and some of the things that have gone on," he said. "But the trainers and the doctors have been terrific. I would rather manage and be around the guys and be around the game than not.

"I'd be miserable if I didn't do it."

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said some of his team's coaching staff and player-development staff fall into the high-risk category.

"We don't have full clarity on if all of our coaches will be here, but we anticipate having that clarity here by the time we open up on Friday," he said.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said the team is trying to be innovative in its approach to workouts. Players will be in three separate groups, many meetings will be outside and Oracle Park's scoreboard might even be used for diagrams as needed. Meals could be moved outside, too, with players potentially huddled around space heaters because of the cool summer temperatures in the Bay Area.