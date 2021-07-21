Royals complete season sweep of Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Brad Keller is doing his part to make sure Kansas City withstand the injuries that have decimated their starting rotation.
Keller earned his first win in over six weeks Wednesday to help the Royals complete a season sweep of Milwaukee, 6-3.
His solid performance came one day after Mike Minor's strong outing in a 5-2 triumph at Milwaukee. The Royals need other starters to step up after Danny Duffy and Brady Singer both went on the injured list Tuesday.
"Mikey going out there and giving a strong six innings yesterday, I just wanted to follow suit," Keller said. "Honestly, that was my goal. I feel like whenever we go on good streaks, the starters are usually rolling."
Nicky Lopez hit a tiebreaking two-run double i n the sixth inning and Jorge Soler added a towering homer in the eighth.
The Brewers lead the NL Central and the Royals are last in the AL Central, yet Kansas City won all four meetings this year. The Royals swept a two-game series in Kansas City on May 18-19.
"We just didn't show up and take care of business the way we wanted to," Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong said. "But you've got to tip your cap to the Royals for coming in and playing good ball and just taking it to us."
On an afternoon when the Brewers made a pair of errors that caused Kansas City's first five runs to be unearned, two of the loudest ovations at the stadium came when the scoreboard showed video clips of Milwaukee Bucks players asking fans to get loud.
The Bucks won their first NBA championship since 1971 on Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 in the downtown arena about three miles away from American Family Field. About a dozen Brewers players attended the Bucks' title-clinching victory Tuesday night.
Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer dismissed the notion that played a factor in their team's sluggish performance Wednesday.
"I think it's an easy thing to equate that," Lauer said. "But everybody here, we're all professionals. This is our job. This is what we do. I don't think it has anything to do with it. It's just circumstance; it happened to look that way."
RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4: At Saint Petersburg, Florida, Austin Meadows hit a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and Tampa Bay rallied past the Baltimore.
Randy Arozarena hit two home runs and also had a key single as the Rays won for the 10th time in 13 games. He stopped a 21-game home run drought in Tuesday night’s 9-3 win over Baltimore.
“We're a very tough team,” Arozarena said through an interpreter. “A very united team. We all have the same mentality in the sense that we all working hard to get that World Series."
ROCKIES 6, MARINERS 3: At Denver, Austin Gomber pitched effectively for six innings after spending a month on the injured list, Dom Nunez hit a bases-loaded double in a five-run first and Colorado beat Seattle.
Gomber (7-5) allowed three runs on three hits, all of them solo homers. He was reinstated earlier in the day after being out since June 20 because of tightness in his left forearm.
Gomber won his fourth straight decision. “A little bit excited, but I felt I was able to stay within myself and give the team a chance to win, eat up some innings and keep the pitch count down,” said Gomber, who threw 71 pitches, 42 for strikes. “It was good to get a win on the last day here before we head out on a long road trip.”
DIAMONDBACKS 6, PIRATES 4: At Phoenix, Pavin Smith and Daulton Varsho hit consecutive homers in the seventh inning for the go-ahead runs and Arizona finished a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh.
The Diamondbacks won their 30th game of the season — against an MLB-worst 68 losses — and their fourth in a row to match their season-best winning streak. They won four straight from April 18-22, including three games at Cincinnati which was their only previous sweep of the season.
With the game tied at 4, Smith greeted reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (2-3) with his ninth homer into the right-field seats. Varsho followed with his second of the season, just clearing the interior fence in right.
METS 7, REDS 0: At Cincinnati, Marcus Stroman pitched one-hit ball for eight innings, Dominic Smith launched a grand slam and New York cruised to a win over Cincinnati.
Stroman (7-8) gave up a clean leadoff line drive single to left by Aristides Aquino in the third inning and little else. He struck out seven and walked one while giving New York’s beleaguered bullpen precious rest going into Thursday’s day off.
“To be honest, I have the same mentality and mindset in every game," he said. "It doesn’t change. That’s my goal. That’s the standard. That’s the key for me of whoever was on the mound – to go deep. It’s a great feeling to hear the guys saying, ‘thank you, thank you, thank you.’”
PADRES 5, BRAVES 2: At Atlanta, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, starter Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles and San Diego beat Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader.
Tatis made it 3-0 in the fifth inning against reliever Shane Greene when his NL-leading 29th homer landed in the left-field seats. The All-Star shortstop has eight hits, seven runs scored and six RBIs in his last five games.
Paddack (6-6), who had a 10.31 ERA in his last five appearances, worked five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks and one strikeout.