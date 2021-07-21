Royals complete season sweep of Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Brad Keller is doing his part to make sure Kansas City withstand the injuries that have decimated their starting rotation.

Keller earned his first win in over six weeks Wednesday to help the Royals complete a season sweep of Milwaukee, 6-3.

His solid performance came one day after Mike Minor's strong outing in a 5-2 triumph at Milwaukee. The Royals need other starters to step up after Danny Duffy and Brady Singer both went on the injured list Tuesday.

"Mikey going out there and giving a strong six innings yesterday, I just wanted to follow suit," Keller said. "Honestly, that was my goal. I feel like whenever we go on good streaks, the starters are usually rolling."

Nicky Lopez hit a tiebreaking two-run double i n the sixth inning and Jorge Soler added a towering homer in the eighth.

The Brewers lead the NL Central and the Royals are last in the AL Central, yet Kansas City won all four meetings this year. The Royals swept a two-game series in Kansas City on May 18-19.

"We just didn't show up and take care of business the way we wanted to," Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong said. "But you've got to tip your cap to the Royals for coming in and playing good ball and just taking it to us."