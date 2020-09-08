Royals snap seven-game losing skid, beat Indians 8-6

CLEVELAND — Maikel Franco drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and had an RBI single in the ninth as Kansas City beat Cleveland Tuesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and Cam Gallagher had an RBI double for Kansas City, which had been outscored 51-18 and only held the lead after one inning in losing its first seven games in September.
Adalberto Mondesí led off the eighth with a single off Adam Cimber (0-1) and scored on Franco’s fly to center, putting the Royals up 6-5. Later in the inning, Nicky Lopez was hit by a pitch from Oliver Perez with the bases loaded to score Hunter Dozier.
Franco added a two-out single in the ninth off Adam Plutko to extend Kansas City’s advantage to 8-5.
Greg Holland (3-0) worked two perfect innings, striking out three, for the win. Scott Barlow allowed one run in the ninth before earning his second save.
Carlos Santana, Sandy León and Francisco Lindor each homered for Cleveland, which had won three in a row.
Indians rookie Triston McKenzie struck out seven and allowed three hits in five innings, leaving with a 5-3 lead. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA through four starts.
Royals right-hander Jakob Junis gave up a season-high five runs and all three Cleveland homers in 4 1/3 innings, remaining winless in seven starts since Sept. 4, 2019.
Santana hit a two-run homer in the first and León had a solo shot in the second to stake Cleveland to a 3-0 lead, but Merrifield answered with a three-run blast onto the left-field porch in the third.
Lindor put the Indians back in front 5-3 in the bottom of the third with a two-run homer, plating César Hernández. Lindor has a .500 career average against Junis with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 36 at-bats.
Kansas City tied the score again with two runs in the seventh. Nicky Lopez reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Matt Reynolds, then came around on Gallagher’s RBI double off Cal Quantrill.
Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed his 28th game because of season-long gastrointestinal issues that required surgery.
ATHLETICS 4, ASTROS 2: Khris Davis homered and hit an RBI double against previously unbeaten Zack Greinke, and Oakland sent Houston to their sixth straight loss, 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Ash from nearby wildfires fell inside the Coliseum as the A's stretched their AL West lead over second-place Houston to 5 1/2 games.
Robbie Grossman hit a go-ahead double in the sixth and Ramón Laureano added an RBI single for Oakland.
The A's played as the visiting team in a makeup of a postponement from Aug. 30 after pitcher Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test result. Oakland missed four games in all, including three in Seattle that forced the club to play three doubleheaders in a seven-day span that began Tuesday.
PHILLIES 5, RED SOX 4: At Philadelphia, Alec Bohm delivered again in the clutch for the Phillies.
Bohm hit a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning to rally Philadelphia over Boston in the first game of a doubleheader.
Bohm continued his knack for clutch hits, coming through with Philadelphia down to its last strike. The rookie drove in four runs with three hits, including his winner off Matt Barnes (1-3) as the Phillies compete for their first playoff berth since 2011.
NATIONAL 5, RAYS 3: At Washington, Juan Soto drove in a run in his return to the lineup and Washington used strong relief pitching to beat Tampa Bay to sweep the two-game series.
After missing five games with left elbow soreness, Juan Soto was back in the lineup as the designated hitter for just the second time this season. The 21-year old drove in a run in his first at-bat with a groundout to third in the first.
Soto finished 1 for 2 with two walks and a run.
The AL East-leading Rays had won or split their past 10 series before dropping both games against the Nationals. The teams will meet for another two-game set in Tampa Bay on Sept. 15-16.
BLUE JAYS 2, YANKEES 1: Buffalo, New York, Gary Sánchez and slumping New York lost their fifth in a row and fell for the 15th time in 20 games, again failing to get clutch hits in a loss to Toronto.
Hours after general manager Brian Cashman tried to change his team’s fortunes with a pregame address, the Yankees continued to struggled.
At 21-21, the Yankees are at .500 or worse in September for the first time since 1995. Missing injured stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and more, they began the day tied with Houston for the last two spots in the expanded playoff field during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.
