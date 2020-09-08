Royals snap seven-game losing skid, beat Indians 8-6

PHILLIES 5, RED SOX 4: At Philadelphia, Alec Bohm delivered again in the clutch for the Phillies.

Bohm hit a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning to rally Philadelphia over Boston in the first game of a doubleheader.

Bohm continued his knack for clutch hits, coming through with Philadelphia down to its last strike. The rookie drove in four runs with three hits, including his winner off Matt Barnes (1-3) as the Phillies compete for their first playoff berth since 2011.

NATIONAL 5, RAYS 3: At Washington, Juan Soto drove in a run in his return to the lineup and Washington used strong relief pitching to beat Tampa Bay to sweep the two-game series.

After missing five games with left elbow soreness, Juan Soto was back in the lineup as the designated hitter for just the second time this season. The 21-year old drove in a run in his first at-bat with a groundout to third in the first.

Soto finished 1 for 2 with two walks and a run.

The AL East-leading Rays had won or split their past 10 series before dropping both games against the Nationals. The teams will meet for another two-game set in Tampa Bay on Sept. 15-16.