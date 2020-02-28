Rozier hits tie-breaking FT, Hornets beat Raptors

TORONTO — Terry Rozier hit a tie-breaking free throw with 2.1 seconds remaining and the Charlotte Hornets beat Toronto 99-96 on Friday night, handing the Raptors their second consecutive loss and third in 20 games.

Bismack Biyombo had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and Devonte Graham scored nine of his 18 in the fourth quarter as the Hornets won their second straight and beat short-handed Toronto for the third time in 10 meetings.

Rozier scored 18 points, Miles Bridges had 17 and P.J. Washington 15 as all five Hornets starters finished in double figures.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points, Norman Powell returned from injury to score 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 21 for Toronto.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet sat out because of a sore left shoulder, while Serge Ibaka was inactive because of a sore left knee.

Toronto, which lost 108-97 to NBA-leading Milwaukee on Tuesday, dropped back-to-back games for the first time since losing at Indiana on Dec. 23 and at home to Boston on Christmas Day.

It's just the fourth time this season the defending champions have dropped consecutive games. Toronto lost three in a row between Dec. 3 and 8, losing at home to Miami and Houston before a defeat in Philadelphia.