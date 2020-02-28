Rozier hits tie-breaking FT, Hornets beat Raptors

TORONTO — Terry Rozier hit a tie-breaking free throw with 2.1 seconds remaining and the Charlotte Hornets beat Toronto 99-96 on Friday night, handing the Raptors their second consecutive loss and third in 20 games.
Bismack Biyombo had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and Devonte Graham scored nine of his 18 in the fourth quarter as the Hornets won their second straight and beat short-handed Toronto for the third time in 10 meetings.
Rozier scored 18 points, Miles Bridges had 17 and P.J. Washington 15 as all five Hornets starters finished in double figures.
Pascal Siakam had 24 points, Norman Powell returned from injury to score 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 21 for Toronto.
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet sat out because of a sore left shoulder, while Serge Ibaka was inactive because of a sore left knee.
Toronto, which lost 108-97 to NBA-leading Milwaukee on Tuesday, dropped back-to-back games for the first time since losing at Indiana on Dec. 23 and at home to Boston on Christmas Day.
It's just the fourth time this season the defending champions have dropped consecutive games. Toronto lost three in a row between Dec. 3 and 8, losing at home to Miami and Houston before a defeat in Philadelphia.
Powell returned to the starting lineup after missing nine games because of a broken finger on his left hand. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson started for Ibaka, but fouled out with four points. Hollis-Jefferson missed six of eight field goal attempts but had nine rebounds.
Down 73-66 through three quarters, Toronto took its first lead of the second half on Lowry's 3-pointer with 2:29 remaining. Lowry's big shot came after the Raptors grabbed the rebound on their All-Star guard's missed free throw.
Rozier answered with a 3, and Graham made one of two at the line to push Charlotte's lead to 93-90. Lowry connected from deep again to tie it, then scored on a driving layup to give the Raptors a 95-93 lead with 1:14 remaining.
Bridges hit a 3 for the Hornets, but Lowry tied it again by making the second of two free throws.
HAWKS 141, NETS 118: At Atlanta, John Collins had 33 points and 13 rebounds, rookie Cam Reddish scored 17 of his career-high 26 points in the third quarter, and Atlanta handed Brooklyn their third straight loss.
Trae Young, ranking second in the NBA in scoring and assists, finished with 22 points and assisted on 14 baskets to help Atlanta, the league's second-worst team, snap a two-game skid. The Hawks hit 19 3-pointers and finished 48.7% on treys despite beginning the game as the league's worst team beyond the arc.
MAGIC 136, TIMBERWOLVES 125: At Orlando, Aaron Gordon recorded his first career-triple double and was proudest of his assist total.
Terrence Ross scored 19 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and Gordon finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, leading Orlando to a win over Minnesota on Friday night.
PELICANS 116, CAVALIERS 104: At New Orleans, Brandon Ingram scored 29 points, Zion Williamson added 24, and New Orleans defeated Cleveland.
Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and Derrick Favors grabbed 15 rebounds for the Pelicans, who held a double-digit lead for most of the game en route to their third victory in four games as they pursue the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
BUCKS 133, THUNDER 86: At Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 13 rebounds and Milwaukee surged to a 24-point lead in the second quarter in a victory over Oklahoma City.
The 47-point loss was the Thunder’s worst of the season.
HEAT 126, MAVERICKS 118: At Miami, Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson added 24 and Miami scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to spark a win over Dallas and spoil Luka Doncic’s 21st birthday.
Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn each had 16 points for Miami. Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who won for just the third time in their last 10 games.
KINGS 104, GRIZZLIES 101: At Memphis, De’Aaron Fox scored 25 points, Harry Giles added 16 and Sacramento gained a step on the final Western Conference playoff spot with a victory over Memphis.
The Kings moved within three games of Memphis, handing the Grizzlies their fifth straight loss. Meanwhile, New Orleans, which beat Cleveland on Friday night, is within two games of Memphis for eighth place in the West.