Rozier scores 41 points, Hornets beat Timberwolves 120-114

Derrick Rose scored 14 points in 20 efficient minutes off the bench in his second game for the Knicks, who stopped a two-game skid.

Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Wizards, who lacked a reliable second option with NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal sitting out to rest for the first time this season. Washington had its second-lowest points total of the season.

The Knicks dominated inside, with a 58-42 advantage in points in the paint and a 65-46 edge in rebounding. Mitchell Robinson had 10 points and 14 rebounds, all in the first half before leaving in the second half with a fractured right hand.

SPURS 125, HAWKS 114: At Atlanta, DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and San Antonio capitalized on a dominant finish to the first half to beat Trae Young and Atlanta.

The Spurs opened a seven-game trip with a season-high 77 points in the first half. Keldon Johnson had 20 points and Dejounte Murray added 16. DeRozan had eight assists.

Young led the Hawks with 25 points. Young and other Atlanta starters sat out most of the second half after San Antonio stretched its lead to 39.

San Antonio led the full game and pulled away with 16 straight points late in the first half. The Spurs outscored the Hawks 41-19 in the second quarter.

