Russia restricted to 10 athletes in track at Tokyo Olympics

MONACO — Russia's track team was limited to 10 athletes for the Tokyo Olympics and the country's federation was fined $10 million by the sport's governing body on Thursday.

World Athletics passed the latest package of sanctions after the Russian track federation's new president accepted charges that fake documents were used under the previous management to give an athlete an alibi for missing a doping test.

Russia has been suspended by World Athletics since 2015 for widespread doping, and was threatened with possible expulsion because of the documents case.

"Clearly the previous measures were not enough to change the culture in Russian athletics. We hope this further measure will be sufficient to provoke real change," World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said. The Russian track federation said it accepted the punishment.

World Athletics will restart a system to vet Russian competitors and allow them to compete as neutral athletes. They will be limited to 10 athletes at major events like the Olympics, which open July 24, and the European Championships in August. That limit can be raised at the end of 2020 if World Athletics feels Russia is making progress on reforms.

