Rust scores 2, Crosby gets goal, 2 assists, Pens beat Devils

NEWARK, New Jersey — Bryan Rust scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists in leading streaking Pittsburgh over New Jersey on Friday night.
Jared McCann, Brian Dumoulin and Colton Sceviour also scored as the banged-up Penguins won their second game in as many nights and eighth in 11 games (8-2-1). Casey DeSmith made 25 saves in snapping a personal two-game losing streak.
Miles Wood scored two goals, and Jack Hughes and Jesper Boqvist had one each for the Devils, who snapped a four-game winless streak beating Buffalo on Thursday night. Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves.
The Penguins opened a 5-2 lead midway through the third period on goals by Crosby and Rust, but they had to hang on in the final minutes after New Jersey got two goals off Penguins misplays to get within a one.
Rust put the game out of reach with an empty-net goal.
The Penguins took the lead late in the second when Sceviour snapped a 26-game goal drought by batting a rebound past Blackwood.
Rust stretched the lead to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 4:06 of the third and Crosby tallied his 16th at 10:02 for a three-goal margin.
Boqvist scored on a deflection off the stick of Chris Letang, and Dumoulin sent a pass off the leg of DeSmith to make it a one-goal game. Wood got credit for the goal.
Hughes had tied it at 2-all early in the period with a shot from low in the left circle after DeSmith made saves on two other shots.
Wood opened the scoring with a tap-in 3:01 after the opening faceoff. McCann tied it by putting the rebound of Crosby's shot past Blackwood on a power play at 10:00.
Dumoulin gave Pittsburgh the lead with less than a minute left in the first period with a point shot that deflected off the arm of Devils forward Janne Kuokannen. It gave him points in four game games, matching his career high set in 2018.
CAPITALS 4, SABRES 3: at Buffalo, New York, Justin Schultz had a goal and two assists, and Washington beat Buffalo.
Washington star Alex Ovechkin scored his 21st goal of the season and No. 727 for his career, moving within four of Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL list. Brenden Dillon and Jakub Vrana also scored in a game the Capitals never trailed.
Vitek Vanecek stopped 30 shots to earn his NHL rookie-leading 16th win. Washington stopped a two-game slide and improved to 6-0-1 against Buffalo this season.
Henri Jokiharju, Casey Mittelstadt and Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo. Dustin Tokarski made 29 saves and dropped to 0-4-1 on the season.
RANGERS 4, ISLANDERS 1: At Uniondale, New Jersey, Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves in his first start since March 19, Alexis Lafreniere and Colin Blackwell scored in the second period, and New York Rangers beat the Islanders.