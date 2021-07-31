Ryan Jeffers homers again, Twins rout Cardinals 8-1

ST. LOUIS — Ryan Jeffers hit a three-run homer, rookie right-hander Bailey Ober threw four effective innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Jeffers hit two home runs, including his first grand slam, and drove home six in a 17-14 loss to Detroit on Wednesday. He drilled his ninth home run of the season off St. Louis starter Jake Woodford (2-3) to highlight a five-run third inning that made it 7-0.

Ober, making his 11th career start, allowed one run on four hits over four innings. He struck six and did not walk a batter.

Minnesota scored twice in the opening inning. Miguel Sano paced the outburst with a run-scoring double.

Luis Arraez, who came off the 10-day Injury List earlier in the day, doubled to bring home the first run in the third inning. Brent Rooker and Jorge Polanco started the surge with singles. Trevor Larnach added a sacrifice fly to set the stage for Jeffers.

Jorge Alcala (3-5) picked up the win with two innings of scoreless relief.

Woodford allowed seven runs, five earned, on seven hits over three innings.

St. Louis had won eight of its previous 12. The Cardinals fell to 202-202 in interleague play.