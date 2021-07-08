S&P upgrades Illinois bond rating

It also cited as a reason for the upgrade Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s decision during the pandemic to cut more than $700 million in spending and freezes, though not all of those were related to the state’s general revenue fund.

And it noted that the political gridlock that led to a two-year budget stalemate during former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s term had dissipated.

S&P also said it now views the COVID-19 pandemic as a “social factor” affecting public health and safety, but said the risk is abating “and is not viewed as a material credit factor.”

Like Moody’s, however, S&P said Illinois still faces a number of financial pressures, including its poorly-funded public pension systems and constraints under the state constitution that prevent the state from changing pension benefits.

But S&P also did not rule out the possibility of another credit upgrade in the future if the economy continues to recover and the state continues to manage its budget responsibly.