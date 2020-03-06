Sabonis dominates, Pacers hang on to beat Bulls

CHICAGO — Domantas Sabonis dominated with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana hung on to beat Chicago on Friday night.
The Pacers led by as much as 23 in the third quarter and withstood a big push in the fourth to win for the fifth time in six games. They also moved back into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, even though they were missing two of their top three scorers with T.J. Warren (sore left leg) and Malcolm Brogdon (sore left hip) sidelined.
Sabonis made 10 of 14 shots.
Victor Oladipo scored 16 after missing the previous two games because of a sore right knee. Myles Turner added 15 points and eight rebounds. And JaKarr Sampson scored 14.
Chicago lost for the 12th time in 14 games despite rookie Coby White scoring 26 points and Shaquille Harrison setting a career high with 25.
It was White's seventh straight game with 19 points or more. But Lauri Markkanen finished with just three points in his second game back after missing 15 because of a stress reaction in his right hip. Leading scorer Zach LaVine sat out his third in a row with a strained left quadriceps.
The Pacers appeared as though they were on their way to an easy victory with a 73-50 lead after Oladipo's layup with 7:41 left in the third. Things got tight in the fourth, when Harrison nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to 99-92 with just under five minutes left.
Turner hit two free throws. Oladipo banked in a shot to make it 103-92 with 1:30 left. And the Pacers hung on for the win.
WIZARDS 118, HAWKS 112: At Washington, Bradley Beal scored 35 points and Washington held off Atlanta.
Beal was 13 of 21 from the field, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range. The Wizards were 15 of 31 on 3s.
Davis Bertans added 17 points, and Jerome Robinson had 14 for Washington. The Wizards began the night 4 1/2 games behind Orlando for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
NETS 139, SPURS 120: At New York, Caris LeVert and the Nets treated Dr. J to a show in his first game in Brooklyn.
Gregg Popovich sure didn't enjoy it after reclaiming his seat on the Spurs bench.
LeVert had 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and the Nets pounded San Antonio in Popovich's return from a one-game absence.
THUNDER 126, KNICKS 103: At New York, Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points in 27 minutes and was one of six Oklahoma City players to finish in double figures as the Thunder routed New York.
Chris Paul added 21 points and 12 assists for Oklahoma City, which has won two straight an seven of 10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points. Dennis Schroder and Hamidou Diallo had 16 and 12, respectively, off the bench, and Steven Adams contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Despite an 18-point performance from Elfrid Payton, New York has dropped consecutive games, and has lost eight of 10. RJ Barrett scored 17 points, Bobby Portis added 14, Julius Randle chipped in with 12, and Mitchell Robinson had 11.
JAZZ 99, CELTICS 94: At Boston, Mike Conley made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Jordan Clarkson added 17 and Utah beat Boston for their fourth straight victory.
Donovan Mitchell added 11 points, and Rudy Gobert had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The Jazz won their third straight ato Boston, capitalizing on the short-handed Celtics’ shooting woes. Boston has lost three of four and three straight at home.
The Celtics were without injured forwards Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.
MAGIC 132, TIMBERWOLVES 118: At Minneapolis, Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Orlando past Minnesota, although the Magic played most of the second half without coach Steve Clifford, who left in the third quarter due to illness.
The Magic tweeted about Clifford's departure during the fourth quarter, saying the coach was being taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Assistant coach Tyrone Corbin took over in Clifford's absence.
Markelle Fultz added 24 points for the Magic, who snapped a three-game skid by shooting a season-best 60.7% from the floor, even with second-leading scorer Evan Fournier on the bench injured.