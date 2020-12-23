Sabonis, Oladipo lead Pacers past Knicks on opening night

INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 32 points and Victor Oladipo added 16 of his 22 in the second half Wednesday, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 121-107 opening victory over the New York Knicks.
Sabonis also grabbed 13 rebounds as new coach Nate Bjorkgren celebrated his first career victory.
RJ Barrett finished with 26 points and Alec Burks had 22 for New York, which lost on opening night for the fourth time in five years and the first time in coach Tom Thibodeau's tenure.
Pretty? No. And with only a few dozen people in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse stands, the energy was lacking, too.
But Oladipo's opening outburst in the second half changed everything.
With Indiana trailing 66-61, the two-time All-Star took matters into his own hands by scoring the Pacers' first 11 points in the third quarter. Next, he found T.J. Warren for a breakaway layup to give the Pacers a 78-77 lead with 5:50 left in the quarter. Indiana never trailed again.
The Pacers led 83-77 after three and pushed the margin to double digits early in the fourth before sealing it midway through the period.
CAVALIERS 121, HORNETS 114: At Cleveland, Collin Sexton scored 27 points, Darius Garland added 22 and Cleveland won their first home game in nearly 300 days, overcoming the hot shooting of Terry Rozier for a win over Charlotte.
Hyped rookie LaMelo Ball didn't score in his NBA debut with Charlotte, and Hornets center Cody Zeller broke his left hand.
Rozier made a career-high 10 3-pointers and scored 42 points to lead the Hornets, who made it interesting with a late rally.
MAGIC 113, HEAT 107: At Orlando, Evan Fournier gave Orlando the lead with a late 3-pointer, converted a three-point play in the final minute and scored 25 points in the Magic's victory over Miami in the opener for both teams.
Fournier's 3-pointer from the left wing gave the Magic a one-point lead with 4:17 to play. Following a difficult runner in the lane, Fournier converted another cutting layup and was fouled by Andre Iguodala to put the Magic ahead 108-101.
Aaron Gordon had 20 points and seven rebounds, Terrence Ross had 19 points, Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz had 15 points and made two free throws with 1:11 to play.
76ERS 113, WIZARDS 107: At Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored the go-ahead basket with 1:09 left and had 29 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a win over Washington and spoiled Russell Westbrook’s triple-double Wizards' debut.
Westbrook and Bradley Beal were fantastic in the backcourt in the opening-night paring that nearly handed 76ers coach Doc Rivers a loss in his Philadelphia debut. Westbrook had 21 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds to wow the Wizards after he was acquired in the big deal that sent former cornerstone John Wall to the Houston Rockets. Beal, a two-time All-Star who was second in the league in scoring last season, had 31 points.