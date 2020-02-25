Sabonis scores 21 points to lead Pacers over Hornets

INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

T.J. Warren scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Justin Holiday had 16 points for the short-handed Pacers (34-24), who bounced back from a blowout in Toronto for a third win in four games.

Miles Bridges scored 17 points and Caleb Martin had 11 for the Hornets (19-38), who have lost two in a row after a stretch of three straight wins — all on the road.

The Pacers controlled much of the game without two regular starters.

They were without Jeremy Lamb for the first time since a season-ending left knee injury suffered in their 127-81 loss at Toronto on Sunday. He will undergo surgery, but Pacers coach Nate McMillan said no date has yet been scheduled and Lamb could seek a second opinion first.

Victor Oladipo was out for a second straight game with a sore lower back. He appeared in eight games after missing the first 47 games of the season while recovering from a right knee injury.

Indiana put the game away for good with a 12-2 run to open the second half. Warren scored on a jumper to put the Pacers ahead 81-46 with 8:43 remaining in the third quarter.