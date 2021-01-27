Sabonis' triple-double sinks Hornets 116-106

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Doug McDermott had 28 points, Damontas Sabonis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 116-106 on Wednesday night.
Sabonis, who was questionable coming into the game with a bruised knee, started and finished 9 of 10 from the field.
Malcom Brogdon had 25 points and Justin Holiday chipped in 19 points for the Pacers, who have won three of four.
Terry Rozier had 20 points for the Hornets, who have dropped six of seven.
Indiana limited the red-hot Gordon Hayward to 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the floor.
The Pacers (11-7) pushed their coverage to Hayward, who came in averaging 30.5 points over his past four contests and having made 58.1% of his shots from the floor, including 61.5% from 3-point range.
Sabonis bruised his knee during a collision with Toronto's Kyle Lowry on Monday night and had an MRI on Tuesday that showed no damage.
The Pacers moved the ball well on offense, finishing with 34 assists.
They led by 17, but the Hornets battled back to cut the lead to four to start the fourth quarter. The Pacers quickly pushed their advantage back to double digits behind Brogdon and Sabonis.
KINGS 121, MAGIC 107: At Orlando, Florida, Buddy Hield scored a season-best 29 points, hitting hit seven 3-pointers, and well-rested Sacramento beat Orlando.
Sacramento was playing for the first time since Friday after two games were cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings proved themselves to be rested and ready in taking apart the Magic for their second road victory of the season.
The Kings led by 11 in the first period, by 17 before halftime and by as much as 22 in the third quarter of the wire-to-wire victory. The Magic never got closer than 10 in the second half in dropping to 4-5 at home this season.
Richaun Holmes had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Marvin Bagley III recorded his sixth double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Harrison Barnes chipped in 21 points and 3 3s. De’Aaron Fox added 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Sacramento, which shot 48.9% from the floor and made 14 of 33 3-pointers.
CAVALIERS 122, PISTONS 107: At Cleveland, Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team, powering Cleveland to a victory over Detroit.
Taurean Prince added 16 points and rookie Isaac Okoro had 10 points and a season-high six assists to help the Cavaliers snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 9-9.
Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Mason Plumlee had 15 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight turnovers for Detroit. The Pistons have the worst road record in the Eastern Conference at 1-7. Grant made 10 of 10 free throws.
Drummond made a bank shot midway through the fourth quarter to give Cleveland its largest lead of the night at 108-89. The Cavaliers went ahead for good at 72-69 on Darius Garland's 3-pointer in the third.