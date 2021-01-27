Sabonis' triple-double sinks Hornets 116-106

KINGS 121, MAGIC 107: At Orlando, Florida, Buddy Hield scored a season-best 29 points, hitting hit seven 3-pointers, and well-rested Sacramento beat Orlando.

Sacramento was playing for the first time since Friday after two games were cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings proved themselves to be rested and ready in taking apart the Magic for their second road victory of the season.

The Kings led by 11 in the first period, by 17 before halftime and by as much as 22 in the third quarter of the wire-to-wire victory. The Magic never got closer than 10 in the second half in dropping to 4-5 at home this season.

Richaun Holmes had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Marvin Bagley III recorded his sixth double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Harrison Barnes chipped in 21 points and 3 3s. De’Aaron Fox added 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Sacramento, which shot 48.9% from the floor and made 14 of 33 3-pointers.

CAVALIERS 122, PISTONS 107: At Cleveland, Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team, powering Cleveland to a victory over Detroit.