Sabres top Devils, break 10-game winless streak on road

NEWARK, N.J. — Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored and set up the winning goal by Casey Mittelstadt as the Buffalo Sabres snapped a 10-game road winless streak with a 5-3 over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Ramus Asplund, Brandon Montour and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for the Sabres, who recently snapped an 18-game winless streak. Linus Ullmark made 27 saves to beat the Devils for the fourth time this season.
Damon Severson, Jesper Bratt and Pavel Zacha scored for New Jersey, which is 1-4-2 in its last seven games. Scott Wedgewood made 13 saves in his first start in five games.
Dahlin tied the game 3-all at 15:19 of the second period with a shot from low in the left circle. It was only the third goal of the season for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft.
Mittelstadt's game winner came with 9:40 left in regulation with the Sabres on their second power play of the period. Dahlin prevented Travis Zajac from clearing the puck, skated to the right circle and found Mittelstadt for a redirection into an open net.
Ristolainen iced the game with an empty-net goal as the Sabres won on the road for the first time since a 4-1 victory at New Jersey on Feb. 23. The road skid was the NHL's longest since the Los Angeles Kings went 0-10-1 from Oct. 24 to Dec. 7, 2019.
The game between the bottom two teams in the East Division was entertaining and was tied 3-all after two periods. It also featured the NHL debut of Tyce Thompson, the brother of Sabres forward Tage Thompson.
BRUINS 4, FLYERS 2: At Philadelphia, Patrice Bergeron recorded a hat trick and reached 900 career points, and Brad Marchand’s short-handed goal led Boston to a win over Philadelphia.
Marchand’s goal midway through the third period helped put more distance between the Bruins and Flyers for the final playoff spot in the East Division. The Bruins now hold a five-point lead over the Flyers for fourth.
Bergeron added an empty-netter in the final minute.
RANGERS 8, PENGUINS 4: At New York, Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, Adam Fox had a goal and two assists and New York beat Pittsburgh.
Colin Blackwell, Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to four games (3-0-1). It was the first time in 11 years that eight Rangers scored in a game.
Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves and recorded his third consecutive win.