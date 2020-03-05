Sale has strained elbow, pitching-needy Red Sox sign McHugh

Chris Sale tried to make the best of the latest diagnosis on his left elbow. The Boston Red Sox star won't need Tommy John surgery — for now, anyway.

Sale felt discomfort Monday, a day after throwing his first batting practice of spring training. He had an MRI that was reviewed by team physicians and Drs. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache, showing a flexor strain near his elbow.

"That's what we're hoping for," Sale said. "There's optimism to be had, and I'm thankful for that. But I know the situation we're in right now and it's not fun. ... This is about as tough situation as I've ever been in."

Sale is 109-73 in 10 major league seasons is entering the second season of a $160 million, six-year contract. After helping the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, he went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts last year.

"Over the last year and up to this point, I've done nothing but fall flat on my face," Sale said. "So it's a gut punch. It's a tough realization, but I've said it time and time again, I have no time to hang my head or sit in a corner and pout. I've got work to do and I've got an uphill battle to climb, but I got my climbing shoes on."

Sale's 2019 season was cut short after he gave up five runs over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Cleveland on Aug. 13.