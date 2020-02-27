Sale to start season on injured list

Boston ace Chris Sale will start this season in the same place he ended 2019: on the injured list.

The left-hander will be placed on the IL after reporting to spring training with pneumonia.

"With the sickness, it cost him two weeks' time and that two weeks is what we'd like to give him to make sure that he's right," Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday. "He's worked hard on getting his arm right and we didn't think four starts in spring training was fair to him."

CUBS

Chicago Cubs reliever Brad Wieck had surgery this week for an abnormal heart flutter and is out indefinitely.

The team said an irregular heartbeat was discovered during the 28-year-old left-hander's spring training physical. Subsequent tests showed an intermittent atrial flutter.

Wieck underwent a cardiac ablation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on Monday and returned to Arizona two days later. The Cubs said Wieck will rest and rehab for the next week, then be re-evaluated. Wieck had a 5.71 ERA over 44 appearances for San Diego and Chicago last season.