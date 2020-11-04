 Skip to main content
Saline County 2020 Election Results
29 of 29 precincts reported

Proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution

The proposed amendment grants the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it. The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the "flat tax," that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. You are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution. For the proposed amendment of Section 3 of Article IX of the Illinois Constitution.

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  2,58024 
No  8,11075 

President/Vice President

Candidate Votes Percent 
Trump/Pence (R)   8,09673 
Biden/Harris (D)   2,78625 
Hawkins/Walker (G)  35 <1 
La Riva/Peltier (PSL)  11 <1 
Carroll/Patel (ASP)   4<1 
Jorgensen/Cohen (L)   23<1 

U.S. Senator

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mark C. Curran Jr. (R)  7,26367 
Richard J. Durbin (D)3,242 30 
Willie L. Wilson (WWP)   75<1 
David F. Black (G) 59 <1 
Danny Malouf (L) 145 

U.S. House District 15

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mary Miller (R) 7,709 73 
Erika C. Weaver (D) 2,832 26 

County Board

 CandidateVotes Percent 
 Mike McKinnies (R) 6,83712 
 Todd Horton (R) 6,35611 
 Roy Oldham (R) 5,99210 
 Ryan Lambert (R) 6,02210 
 Chris Penrod (R) 6,05210 
 Jeremy Maloney (R) 5,315
 Casey Perkins (R)4,833 
 David D. Phelps (D) 3,909
 Rick J. Lane (D) 4,045
 Greg Hodson (D)2,906 
 Justin G. Travelstead (D)3,082 

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge Walden E. Morris

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  8,21382 
No  1,69917 

Supreme Court 5th Judicial District

Candidate Votes Percent 
David K. Overstreet (R)  7,45871 
Judy Cates (D)  3,02128 

Appellate Court 5th Judicial District

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mark M. Boie (R)  7,05968 
Sarah Smith (D)  3,23031 

Judicial Retention: Appellate Court Judge Thomas M. Welch

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes 6,793 76 
No 2,052 23 

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge William J. "Bill" Thurston

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes 6,748 76 
No 2,047 23 

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Leberman

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  7,48180 
No  1,83419 

Proposition

Shall the Village of Carrier Mills, Saline County, Illinois, be a home rule unit?

Answer Votes Percent 
 Yes 304 49
 No 311 50
