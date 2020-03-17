Saline County 2020 primary results

Saline County
Democratic ballot
President of the United States
Amy J. Klobuchar;0
Deval Patrick;4
Bernie Sanders;395
Joseph R. Biden;831
Michael R. Bloomberg;40
Elizabeth Warren;12
Pete Buttigieg;21
Tom Steyer;6
Andrew Yang;5
Michael Bennet;2
John K. Delaney;2
Tulsi Gabbard;5
Cory Booker;5
US House - District 15
Craig Morton;210
Kevin Gaither;231
Erika C. Weaver;568
John W. Hursey Jr;83
Delegate to National Nominating Convention
15th Congressional District
(Vote for not more than 3)
Amanda Benefiel (Sanders);329
Germaine Light (Sanders);259
Mitchell Eslinger (Sanders);263
Cynthia Cunningham (Warren);78
Samuel Reiss (Warren);37
Rachel Smith-Bolton (Warren);55
Natalie Phelps Finnie (Biden);899
Patrick H. Scates (Biden);704
Vivian Robinson (Biden);675
Republican ballot
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump;2714
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente;60
US Senator
Mark C. Curran Jr.;720
Tom Tarter;215
Casey Chlebek;111
Peggy Hubbard;629
Robert Marshall;491
US House - District 15
Kerry A. Wolff;274
Darren E. Duncan;62
Mary Miller;1042
Chuck Ellington;155
County Clerk
Jim Williams-Cox;1749
Kim Buchanan;1017
County Board
(Vote for not more than 7)
Roy Oldham;1527
Ellis "Eli" McEwan;925
Clarence D. Yarber;748
Casey Perkins;1107
Ryan Lambert;1476
Chris Penrod;1452
Jeremy Maloney;1241
Todd Horton;1602
Mike McKinnies;1662
Supreme Court
5th Judicial District Judge
David K. Overstreet;1937
John s. Barberis, Jr.;336
Appellate Court
5th Judicial District Judge
Mark M. Boie;1230
Katherine Ruocco;896
Precinct Committeeperson
Harrisburg 2
Sandra Kay Smith;43
John Stanley;34
Harrisburg 5
Gailene Harrelson;50
Teddy Ray Price;32
Harrisburg 7
Mike Weirauch;51
Warren Stricklin;29