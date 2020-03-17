Saline County 2020 primary results
Saline County 2020 primary results

Saline County

Democratic ballot

President of the United States

Amy J. Klobuchar;0

Deval Patrick;4

Bernie Sanders;395

Joseph R. Biden;831

Michael R. Bloomberg;40

Elizabeth Warren;12

Pete Buttigieg;21

Tom Steyer;6

Andrew Yang;5

Michael Bennet;2

John K. Delaney;2

Tulsi Gabbard;5

Cory Booker;5

US House - District 15

Craig Morton;210

Kevin Gaither;231

Erika C. Weaver;568

John W. Hursey Jr;83

Delegate to National Nominating Convention

15th Congressional District

(Vote for not more than 3)

Amanda Benefiel (Sanders);329

Germaine Light (Sanders);259

Mitchell Eslinger (Sanders);263

Cynthia Cunningham (Warren);78

Samuel Reiss (Warren);37

Rachel Smith-Bolton (Warren);55

Natalie Phelps Finnie (Biden);899

Patrick H. Scates (Biden);704

Vivian Robinson (Biden);675

Republican ballot

President of the United States

Donald J. Trump;2714

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente;60

US Senator

Mark C. Curran Jr.;720

Tom Tarter;215

Casey Chlebek;111

Peggy Hubbard;629

Robert Marshall;491

US House - District 15

Kerry A. Wolff;274

Darren E. Duncan;62

Mary Miller;1042

Chuck Ellington;155

County Clerk

Jim Williams-Cox;1749

Kim Buchanan;1017

County Board

(Vote for not more than 7)

Roy Oldham;1527

Ellis "Eli" McEwan;925

Clarence D. Yarber;748

Casey Perkins;1107

Ryan Lambert;1476

Chris Penrod;1452

Jeremy Maloney;1241

Todd Horton;1602

Mike McKinnies;1662

Supreme Court

5th Judicial District Judge

David K. Overstreet;1937

John s. Barberis, Jr.;336

Appellate Court

5th Judicial District Judge

Mark M. Boie;1230

Katherine Ruocco;896

Precinct Committeeperson

Harrisburg 2

Sandra Kay Smith;43

John Stanley;34

Harrisburg 5

Gailene Harrelson;50

Teddy Ray Price;32

Harrisburg 7

Mike Weirauch;51

Warren Stricklin;29

