CARBONDALE — Carbondale police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person captured in surveillance footage allegedly stealing from …
A Makanda mother and son are on the road to recovery after they were seriously injured in a fall from a 30-foot bluff in the Shawnee National …
The state's Liquor Control Commission has affirmed the actions of the Carbondale Liquor Control Commission by upholding the suspension and revocation of Saluki Bar/Levels' liquor license.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Officer Demetrius D. Suggs, 30, resigned effective April 8 due to "personal reasons," records show.
CARBONDALE — A 43-year-old man is in the Jackson County jail after being charged in connection with a homicide Friday, according to a news rel…
HARRISBURG — The Board of Directors of Harrisburg Medical Center has voted in favor of joining SIH, pending approval from the Illinois Health …
Kitchen towel holders, wax melts and crochet jellyfish are not things one would expect to find in a retail space mostly occupied by comics and…
CARBONDALE — Philip Archer hit reliever Tyler Grauer's first pitch to him in the seventh hard enough to get it by him and shortstop Jordan Sch…
For a guy known for giving us Memorial Day, Gen. John A. Logan is not much remembered in these parts.
