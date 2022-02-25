Judge Stephan Bost has issued a judgment in a lawsuit filed by Kinkaid-Reed’s Creek Conservancy District against DAR Kinkaid Investors Inc., alleging that DAR had violated the terms of their contract to operate concessions at the lake.

Bost issued a declaratory judgment Feb. 17 denying both counts in the lawsuit. He found that DAR had corrected its only default before the board voted to terminate the contract.