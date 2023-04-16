Keep it simple, Nathan Bandy told himself.

Keep it simple, he did.

And for at least another weekend, SIU’s streak of series wins in the Missouri Valley Conference remains alive.

Bandy’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday drove in Matt Schark with the winning run as the Salukis edged Evansville 3-2 at Itchy Jones Stadium.

SIU (22-14, 10-2) stayed a game behind Indiana State in the MVC and won its 11th straight conference series, dating back to last year. It also stretched its streak of not losing a conference series to 14, going back to 2021.

This was the first time in the streak that the Salukis had to win the last two games of a series to keep it going. The Purple Aces (20-15, 6-6) routed SIU 10-2 Friday night before the regal canines evened it with a 6-3 victory Saturday.

“We won the conference last year so everyone’s coming for us,” Bandy said. “We know we can go out and beat anybody in the conference. This was big.”

Schark led off the ninth by rifling a double to left-center against Michael Parks (2-1). Evansville inserted closer Nate Hardman, who got pinch-hitter Bennett Eltoft on a fly ball to left. Another pinch-hitter, Mathieu Vallee, chopped a grounder to first and moved Schark to third.

That brought up Bandy, who was 0 for 3 with a walk. Hardman started out with a breaking ball for a strike, then tried a high fastball.

Bad idea. Bandy put a short stroke on it and lined it into right-center for the Salukis’ fifth walkoff victory in a stretch of 14 wins in the last 16 games.

“I took the first pitch. It was a good pitch and if I swing at it, I roll over,” he said. “I was trying to get something up in the middle of the plate. I didn’t try to do too much.”

That made Bandy the perfect batter for a situation where just a single was needed, according to SIU coach Lance Rhodes.

“It was nice to see him put a nice, short swing on the ball,” Rhodes said. “We had a game plan for (Hartman) and we stuck to it. He wasn’t trying to hit a home run or anything like that, just a nice single.”

Bandy’s hit made a winner of Paul Bonzagni (6-2), who worked the last three innings after starter Tanner Lewis fanned a career-high 10 batters in six innings while allowing only three hits, a run and four walks. Bonzagni gave up the tying run in the seventh on Eric Roberts’ sacrifice fly.

However, Bandy kept Bonzagni from possibly falling behind when he made a diving catch of Chase Hug’s liner into right-center. A grounder to short quashed the threat and Bonzagni sailed through the last two innings.

Lewis wasn’t a good bet to complete six innings after requiring 67 pitches to get his first nine outs. But he pitched more efficiently, retiring nine of the last 10 men he faced and picking off Brent Widder to end his day.

Pier-Oliver Boucher gave the Salukis a 1-0 lead with his 10th homer of the year in the bottom of the first. Kip Fougerousse cracked a long homer to left with one out in the second to equalize, earning a warning from plate umpire Robert Davis for a robust bat flip.

Schark’s sixth inning sacrifice fly plated Kaeber Rog for a 2-1 edge, setting the stage for a dramatic end to a surprising pitcher’s duel on a day where the wind blew out to left field between 10 and 20 mph most of the game.

“It was a great day to hit,” Rhodes said. “If you could get the ball up in the air, the conditions were such that the ball was going to travel out. Both sides just didn’t give the hitters a chance to do that. This was just a really good college baseball game.”

SIU played its ninth consecutive game without an error. The Salukis have played 88 straight innings without a miscue, dating back to a 6-5 loss on April 1 at Belmont.

SIU closes its nine-game homestand Tuesday night at 6 against Austin Peay.