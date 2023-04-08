When SIU got off to an 8-12 start, it didn’t execute well enough in any phase of the game and didn’t get many breaks.

These days?

Look at how the Salukis won for the 11th time in 12 games Saturday.

Apparently doomed to playing a 13th inning when Matt Schark lifted a well-hit fly ball into a 15 mph wind that quickly knocked it down to a routine play, SIU instead walked off with a 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference victory.

Belmont center fielder Jeff Clarke dropped the ball as Cole Christman crossed the plate with the Salukis’ fourth walkoff win in two weeks. It was their second of the series, both involving Schark, who ended Thursday night’s 7-6, 11-inning classic with a home run that barely cleared the right field wall.

“Thank God,” said SIU reliever Paul Bonzagni of his reaction when Clarke clanked the play.

It wasn’t quite as easy a play as one might think. Clarke had to call left fielder Max Blessinger off the ball while dealing with the wind and the sun. The ball appeared to be about chest-high when it rattled in and out of Clarke’s mitt.

An error appeared to be about the last way the Salukis (19-13, 8-1) would win this game. The Bruins (18-15, 5-4) were outhit 14-6, but turned five double plays to tie the Division I single-game high this year and also took away at least four hits with great catches.

“We had some tough innings offensively when we had everything in our favor to win the game and didn’t get it done,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes.

But the Salukis simply outpitched Belmont, allowing just four runs in the series’ last two games. Bonzagni and Steidl combined to allow just two hits in 7 2/3 innings out of the pen. Bonzagni (5-2) needed just 50 pitches to work the final five innings, lowering a once-puffy earned run average to 4.08.

Since moving to the bullpen after making four starts, Bonzagni has permitted only four runs in 19 1/3 innings, walking two and whiffing 17. He’s won four games and saved two others.

“I just have to go out there and throw strikes, and they’ll get themselves out,” he said. “We’ve got confidence in the back end of the bullpen. No one’s trying to overthrow any more; we’re just pitching to contact.”

SIU scored twice in the first, courtesy of a double-play ball off Ryan Rodriguez’s bat and a two-out double to the right-center field wall from Kaeber Rog. That run was unearned because Christman reached on an error.

The Salukis could have landed a knockout punch in the second with runners at second and third with only one out. But Dominic Baratta wriggled off the hook, starting a trend that baffled SIU at nearly every turn for the game’s remainder.

Aside from Christman’s RBI single in the fifth that erased the Bruins’ brief 3-2 lead, the Salukis constantly created chances and then were denied. The team that led Division I in double plays prior to the series had their weapon turned on them.

However, SIU ended up winning the bullpen battle, as it did all series. Its relievers ceded just three runs over 17 innings, accounting for two wins and a save. Bonzagni soaked up 8 1/3 innings by himself, largely because he threw only 95 pitches.

The series was the Salukis’ fifth sweep in a stretch of nearly two years that has seen them win or split 13 straight MVC series. Before Thursday night’s series opener, Rhodes acknowledged what few coaches will, terming it a big series even though 18 MVC games remain.

“There’s no reason to dodge when you’re playing a team that’s in first place,” he said. “You’ve got one choice – rise to the occasion or get beat. I’m proud of the fact our guys rose to the occasion all weekend, whether it was on the mound, at the plate or defensively.”

SIU, which stayed a half-game ahead of Indiana State in the Valley, continues its nine-game homestand at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Southeast Missouri State.