Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

SIU didn’t shoot well even though it got good shots most of the game, converting just 23 of 64 from the field. But it made 10 of 24 from the 3-point line with seven different players hitting one and Lance Jones carried over his 28-point game on Wednesday night with 19 in this one, including six points in the final 95 seconds to carry the Salukis across the finish line. SIU committed just six turnovers Sunday after making 21 against UIC earlier this month.

Defense: B

While SIU gave up a combined 43 points to Jace Carter and Tre Anderson, they were able to hold Toby Okani to four, seven below his average. And it also played solid 3-point defense as the Flames went just 7 of 23. The Salukis also forced 13 turnovers and got 15 points out of them, including a key 3-point play late when Dalton Banks dove to the floor to collect a loose ball that Troy D’Amico cashed in. That helped overcome a 43-36 deficit on the boards.

Overall: B

SIU played a much better game against UIC than it did on Feb. 8 at the Banterra Center and got the No. 3 seed – and first round bye – it wanted. Jones appears to be back to the player he’s been for most of the last four years, which makes the Salukis dangerous in St. Louis. Depth was a huge factor in this one as SIU earned a 22-2 advantage in points off the pine. It will need that depth to survive three games in as many days next weekend.