CHICAGO – Lance Jones finally had a happy homecoming.
The Evanston product was 0-for-Chicago in his college career as SIU lost four times the last three years at Loyola when the Ramblers were enjoying a great run in the Missouri Valley Conference.
But with Loyola now in the Atlantic 10, Jones got one last crack in Chicago at a different school and made the most of it.
The senior guard scored six of his team-high 19 points in the last 1:35 Sunday as the Salukis earned the No. 3 seed for next week’s MVC Tournament with a 68-65 squeaker over UIC.
“It feels real good,” Jones said amid a sea of maroon on the floor. “To be at UIC, it felt like a home game at Banterra (Center). Having all the fans out was amazing.”
Credit Union 1 Arena felt like a neutral site at times with around 1,000 SIU fans in an audience of 2,502. Jones gave them a reason to cheer when he snapped a 60-60 tie with a bold drive to the goal that resulted in a bucket and a foul.
While Jones missed the free throw, he upped the margin to four when he drove for an easy layup at the 1:01 mark when the Flames failed to rotate from the weak side. And after UIC pulled within 66-65 on Jace Carter’s putback with 16.8 seconds left, Jones calmly swished both ends of a one-and-one with 14.1 seconds remaining.
With two fouls to give, the Salukis (22-9, 14-6) used them up as Dalton Banks fouled out. That left the Flames with 6.6 seconds on the clock and no timeouts to force overtime. Filip Skobalj cranked up a 22-foot fadeaway with Xavier Johnson contesting the shot and it banged off the front iron as the horn sounded.
“We work on late-game situations all the time,” Jones said. “Just being locked in at times like that, it paid off.”
It not only paid off in back-to-back wins that supplies momentum going to St. Louis, but the first-round bye that SIU wanted. Missouri State’s 66-62 win at Indiana State would have given the Salukis no worse than a 4 seed anyway but they took the need for help out of the equation.
It wasn’t easy; it rarely is against the Flames (12-19, 4-16). They’ve lost seven MVC games by two possessions or fewer this year despite a lack of depth and height. They’ve been able to compete because of good 3-point shooting and scrappy defense.
Carter (22 points) and Tre Anderson (21), the team’s only senior, allowed UIC to lead most of the first half. They made shots that the Salukis couldn’t. But in a reversal of the teams’ first meeting, a 68-66 SIU win on Feb. 8, the regal canines used extra shot attempts and took care of the ball to manage a 32-31 halftime edge.
That trend continued over the last 20 minutes. SIU finished with six turnovers, 15 fewer than it had last time, and earned a 15-4 advantage in points off turnovers. Although it shot just 35.9 %, it also took seven more shots because it took care of the ball. And it used those extra shots to go 10 of 24 on 3s.
“Winning basketball,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “To have six turnovers in any game is big-time. They switch everything so you have to have some guys make one-on-one plays and finish. We had finishes about them, but we just didn’t convert.”
But they converted just enough to get the highest seed they could and rest until the 8:30 p.m. game on Friday. While it will take three wins in less than 48 hours to earn the program’s first NCAA Tournament bid in 16 years, it sure beats the alternative of four wins in as many days, which would have been their fate as the No. 5 seed.
“I’m just happy to win the game,” Mullins said. “We wanted to have momentum going into next weekend. Bouncing back with two straight wins after a tough loss against Bradley shows the character of this team.”
DAWG BITES
Marcus Domask finished with 16 points but went just 7 of 23 from the field. Toby Okani used his 6-8 height and long arms to bother a spate of shots. “Marcus had a lot of good looks but just didn’t have the touch today,” Mullins said. … SIU finished the regular season allowing just 61.5 points per game, good for 15th in Division I. Jones and Xavier Johnson combined for 99 steals over 31 games, with Jones’ 53 leading the conference. … Banks scored just two points but contributed four rebounds, five assists and three steals before fouling out.