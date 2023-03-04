ST. LOUIS – SIU’s high hopes of November were replaced early Saturday night by a familiar reality of March.
The Salukis’ streak of seasons without an NCAA Tournament bid reached 16 after a 65-52 loss to second-seeded Drake at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals in Enterprise Center.
Third-seeded SIU (23-10) will now hope for some kind of postseason invitation. An NIT berth appears unlikely, given its three-digit NET ranking, but the school could opt to buy its way into the CBI, a 16-team tournament that is held in Daytona Beach, Fla. from March 18-22.
“That’s something we’re obviously going to have discussions about and talk to (athletic director) Tim (Leonard) about,” said coach Bryan Mullins. “Obviously, we haven’t thought about it much. Our goal was to be playing in the NCAA Tournament.”
Lance Jones scored a game-high 18 points in what might be his last game for the Salukis. Fellow senior Marcus Domask was held to seven points on 3 of 11 shooting and missed a little time in the second half with an ankle injury that’s bothered him through the tournament.
Four players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs (26-7), led by Roman Penn with 16 points and five assists. MVC Player of the Year Tucker DeVries added 12 points, while Darnell Brodie checked in with 10 points and a game-high 17 rebounds. Garrett Sturtz was good for 12 points.
Trailing by 16 points at halftime, SIU worked its way back into contention with a 17-4 run to open the second half. Domask converted a runner along the right baseline with 14 minutes left to get it within 43-40.
“We came out with the right mindset,” Jones said of the first six minutes of the second half. “We were just trying to win each possession.”
But the Salukis couldn’t get over the hump. They scored just four points over the next 10:01 as Drake gradually pulled away. The Bulldogs led by at least 10 points for the game’s final 11:04.
The inability to consistently make shots hampered SIU again. It was just 19 of 56 from the field, including 6 of 23 from the 3-point line. After canning 17 3-pointers in a Feb. 22 rout of Northern Iowa, the Salukis averaged 58 ppg in the last three games.
When the teams last met last month in Des Moines, SIU fell behind 16-0 and 22-2 en route to an 82-59 rout, the one game in the regular season in which it simply never had a legitimate chance to win in the second half.
Its start was a 180-degree turn – at least for the first 2 ½ minutes. Jones banked in a 3 on the first possession, followed by a Xavier Johnson 3 and then another 3 by Jones. It was 9-0 Salukis just 2:17 into the game. Their large fan contingent was roaring.
But Drake hasn’t won 97 games the last four years by folding in the face of a 9-0 run. It needed just five minutes to earn its first lead, going on a 13-2 burst for a 13-11 lead on a Sardaar Calhoun 3-pointer at the 12:49 mark.
SIU regained the lead on Dalton Banks’ drive with 10:42 left but then was buried by the Bulldogs’ 3-point accuracy. DeVries, Calhoun and D.J. Wilkins took turns hitting from distance, forcing Mullins to burn a timeout with 8:18 left.
It didn’t get any better for the half’s remainder as Drake kept executing and scoring while the Salukis kept clanging away. The Bulldogs took a 39-23 advantage to intermission.
“When we’re giving up 3s and layups, we’re not connected defensively,” Mullins said. “Drake plays with such great pace. Those guys have won a lot of games in their career.”
Saturday was one more for the Bulldogs.
For SIU, it might have been the end of an era. Domask and Jones have another year left but haven’t publicly made a decision yet whether they’ll return or go somewhere else as graduate transfers.
“I’ve learned a lot from previous players,” Jones said. “I’ve tried to be a sponge and have the back of my coaches and teammates. My coaches have believed in me. There’s nothing else to say other than the last four years have been amazing.”
DAWG BITES
SIU’s win Friday night against Missouri State marked its fifth this year when trailing by at least 10 points. … That result also improved the Salukis to 10-2 in games decided by five or fewer points. … SIU fell to 6-9 this year when trailing at the half and 13-43 in Mullins’ four years.