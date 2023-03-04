Grading the Salukis

Offense: D

SIU shot under 40 percent for the third straight game and against a 26-win opponent, that caught up with it. Marcus Domask shot just 3 of 11 while being badgered by Garrett Sturtz and a gimpy ankle. Lance Jones bounced back from a 3-point outing Friday night with a game-high 18. Making 3 of 20 3-pointers after starting the day with three straight hits from 3 ultimately hurt the Salukis to the extent that they couldn’t overcome a big deficit.

Defense: C

Drake was allowed to get rolling over the final 10 minutes of the first half, hitting three straight 3s to take the lead for good and then getting a spate of layups to open up a 16-point halftime lead. SIU responded with a better second half, holding the Bulldogs to 40 % from the field, but the deficit was simply too much to overcome. Roman Penn had his way with the Salukis for a second straight game (16 points, 5 assists) and SIU forced just eight turnovers.

Overall: D

The goal coming into the season was an MVC championship of some sort. That won’t happen for a 16th straight year after Saturday’s loss at Arch Madness. Two quick questions now: Is there postseason hoops in the Salukis’ future and will Domask and Jones come back for a fifth year? A berth in the CBI would cost 50 grand but wouldn’t be out of the question. As for the other one? That answer might just determine the trajectory of next year’s squad.