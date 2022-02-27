Saluki Basketball | SIU gets third crack at Drake in MVC

SIU will get a third chance to beat Drake Friday night at 8:30 in an instant rematch of Saturday’s regular season finale, highlighting the first round matchups at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The sixth-seeded Salukis (16-14, 9-9) shaved a 17-point halftime deficit to one in Des Moines, but Marcus Domask’s turnaround jumper just before time expired came up short as the Bulldogs escaped Knapp Center with a 62-60 win.

That was the sixth SIU loss this year by five points or less and the fourth by one possession. Its first meeting with Drake on Jan. 17 fit both categories as well. The Salukis had a chance for the winning shot at Banterra Center, but couldn’t even get off a shot in the final 21 seconds of a 60-59 defeat.

Drake (22-9, 13-5) picked up the third seed after finishing in a three-way tie for second with Missouri State and Loyola. MSU swept the Bulldogs and split with Loyola, netting it the second seed, and Drake’s sweep of Loyola dropped the Ramblers to the fourth seed.

Loyola had a final possession to win the regular season title outright at Northern Iowa Saturday, but misfired. The game went to overtime, where the Panthers pulled out a 102-96 victory to win the regular season title and the top seed. UNI is also guaranteed no worse than an NIT appearance for capturing the regular season championship.

Loyola is still considered an at-large NCAA Tournament team by most bracketologists, but could fall on the wrong side of the bubble with a loss to fifth-seeded Bradley at 2:30 p.m. Friday. The teams split their regular season series, each winning at home.

Northern Iowa will play the winner of Indiana State-Illinois State at noon Friday. The No. 9 Sycamores and No. 8 Redbirds open the tourney in St. Louis at 6 p.m. Thursday. That’s also a rematch of a Saturday regular season finale, won by Illinois State 86-66.

The other game Thursday night pits No. 7 Valparaiso and 10th-seeded Evansville at 8:30. That survivor takes on Missouri State at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday’s semifinals start at 2:30 p.m. and 5, with the championship game set for 1 p.m. on Sunday. The tournament champion earns an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Loyola and Drake represented the MVC in last year’s NCAA tourney. The Ramblers advanced to the Sweet 16 with wins over Georgia Tech and top-seeded Illinois before falling to Oregon State, while the Bulldogs toppled old MVC rival Wichita State in the First Four before losing to eventual Final Four participant UCLA in the first round.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.