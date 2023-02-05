Grading the Salukis

Offense: B+

SIU might have gotten an A if it had hit more than 9 of 32 3-pointers, but it worked to do the right things all day. It made the extra pass consistently, getting 20 assists off 26 makes, and got a good blend of points inside and outside. Troy D’Amico gave the offense a huge spark with a career-high 15 points off the bench and Lance Jones pumped in 16 points after halftime. Marcus Domask scored 12 points and dished out seven assists in a solid effort.

Defense: B+

The lone negative here was that Missouri State hit nearly 48 % from the field while playing without its best player, forward Donovan Clay (illness). But the Salukis were able to force 16 turnovers that became 26 points and limited the Bears to seven field goals in the second half. Jones and Domask each came up with four steals and Jones came up with a big blocked shot as SIU permitted just 21 second half points.

Overall: A

It wasn’t just a win, but a 20-point win to end a stretch of tight games. The regal canines were able to exhale and relax down the stretch of this one instead of grinding out a narrow victory. The outcome also enables the Salukis to rejoin a four-way tie for first place in the Valley with Belmont, Bradley and Drake. While the other co-leaders have difficult road assignments in the mid-week, SIU gets the first of its two games with 2-12 UIC at home. Advantage, Salukis.