Instead of jeers, they got cheers.
Instead of losing 50-50-balls or 50-50 calls, they got their share of both.
Amazing how life in conference play changes when you come home after dropping two in a row on the road.
SIU rejoined a four-way tie for first place atop the Missouri Valley Conference Sunday, pulling away in the last 10 minutes to stop Missouri State 73-53.
Lance Jones scored 16 of his game-high 18 points after halftime for the Salukis (18-7, 10-4), while Troy D’Amico came off the bench to tally a career-high 15. Marcus Domask filled the stat sheet with 12 points, seven assists and four steals.
SIU scored 26 points off 16 Bears turnovers, holding them to 21 second half points. Missouri State took just 42 shots from the field because it couldn’t take care of the ball. Alston Mason scored 14 points but also coughed it up eight times.
“For a full 40 minutes, that’s one of the best games we’ve had defensively,” said coach Bryan Mullins.
It was 50-46 after Damien Mayo drove for a layup with 10:37 left, but the Salukis dominated the endgame. Xavier Johnson’s corner 3 with 10:11 on the clock initiated a game-ending 23-7 run that featured SIU at its best on both ends.
There was superior ball movement featuring not only the usual suspects, but JD Muila. His crisp pass out of the post found Jones for a corner 3 that made it 56-46 and forced a Bears’ timeout with 9:09 remaining.
Jones returned the favor on the next possession to up the margin back to 10. It stayed there for the last 8:25, becoming an official laugher when Domask and Jones each made two free throws at the 6:29 mark after Dalen Ridgnal held Jones, then mouthed off to lead referee Ray Natili and earned a technical.
That made it 66-48 and turned the game’s remainder into the laugher the Salukis needed for weeks.
“Coming off two losses, we needed a win like this,” D’Amico said. “When we can get into our transition offense and run, it’s second to none.”
So was the play of D’Amico, particularly in the first half when SIU required a boost after Missouri State led 16-10 at the second TV timeout. D’Amico scored 12 points in a six-minute span, finding holes in the middle of the Bears’ 3-2 zone for point-blank shots.
D’Amico canned a pair of foul shots at the 5:25 mark to cap an 18-5 run that gave the Salukis a 28-21 advantage, their largest in nearly two weeks.
“He gave us a huge boost,” Jones said of D’Amico. “He found the gaps in their zone and we just kept finding him. He gave us some big points.”
SIU had trouble containing the scoring of Mason and Chance Moore at times in the first half. The duo rallied Missouri State to 30-30 and 32-32 ties late in the half before a Muila putback and Jones’ transition bucket made it 36-32 at recess.
The Salukis never trailed in the second half, eventually finding the right combination to put the shorthanded Bears (12-12, 8-6) into hibernation. Already limited on offense by early-season injuries, Missouri State played without top all-around player Donovan Clay (illness) and 3-point bomber Bryan Trimble (personal reasons).
“That’s a tough team,” Mullins said. “It’s always tough to beat a team twice and to come back after a couple of losses. That’s a good win.”
DAWG BITES
Further evidence that this team has gained a foothold with the area: After consecutive losses with an early-afternoon tipoff on a beautiful day where temperatures tickled 60 degrees outside Banterra Center, attendance was 5,802. … Mount Vernon’s NJ Benson played 10:16 off the bench for Missouri State, converting a 3-point play over Clarence Rupert late in the game for his only points. Benson also blocked a D’Amico shot late but made just 1 of 5 foul shots. … Moore also tallied 14 for the Bears, but Jonathan Mogbo, who had 14 points and 11 boards against SIU last month in Springfield, got just nine and four in the rematch. … The Salukis earned a 29-26 advantage on the glass, the first time they won the rebounding battle since a Jan. 17 victory over Evansville. … SIU stays home Wednesday night for its first MVC matchup with newcomer UIC at 7.