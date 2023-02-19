One of the many problems with falling behind 17 points at halftime is that you run the risk of exhausting all your energy before you finish the comeback.

The SIU women experienced that feeling Sunday night in Banterra Center, nearly erasing the entire deficit in one wild 34-point quarter before the rally petered out during their 10th defeat in 13 games, an 83-69 Missouri Valley Conference setback to fellow struggler Murray State.

“We executed possibly our best game of the year at Murray,” said coach Kelly Bond-White, referring to the Salukis’ 81-73 win on Jan. 20, “and I knew they would have some juice for us. Just like we had a more concerted effort for Belmont after they smacked us in the face the first time.

“I thought we looked discombobulated the first half with our offense. We didn’t move the ball as efficiently as we should have. The ball was sticking too much, we didn’t have cutters and our bigs weren’t posting as hard as they needed to.”

There were other problems, namely Katelyn Young. The nation’s 12th leading scorer at 21.6 points per game did nothing to hurt that average against SIU. Young scored 18 of her 31 points in the first half and canned 14 of 22 from the field in another efficient effort.

The lefthanded Young proved too crafty for 6-5 Promise Taylor, using touch and angles to score over the Valley’s best shot-blocker, and was too strong for the smaller defenders the Salukis tried when Taylor required a breather.

Young scored 10 points in the second quarter, when the Racers (13-12, 6-10) rolled 23-7 to establish a 39-22 halftime advantage. It was a 180 from the first matchup in Murray, when SIU held Young to 26 points on 9 of 22 shooting.

“What she does is understand what her strengths are,” Bond-White said. “When Promise was in, she’d step away, create space and knock down a short jumper. When smaller posts came in, she’d bury them inside and they weren’t used to playing a right-shouldered kid. They’d jump into that left shoulder and she’d turn to the right shoulder, being a lefty.

“She understands angles and she knows how to finish.”

The Salukis (9-16, 6-10) finished in the third quarter, connecting on 13 of 18 shots from the field, including 4 of 5 3-pointers. Ashley Jones scored 12 of her team-high 26, capping the outburst with a 3-pointer from Caitlin Clark range as time expired to cut their deficit to 60-56.

But SIU couldn’t carry that form into the fourth quarter. Its offense reverted back to its first half form of settling for quick shots, making just 5 of 18 as Murray State steadily pulled away.

Macey Turley added 14 points with six assists for the Racers, while reserves Briley Pena and Hannah McKay contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively. Murray State more than doubled up the Salukis in bench points to the tune of 31-15.

Quierra Love was the only other SIU player in double figures with 10 points and five assists. Taylor was held to eight shots and nine points as the Racers doubled her on most post touches. The Salukis finished the game at 39.4 percent from the field.

“We have to continue to work towards being consistent,” Bond-White said. “We have to keep building. We’re playing for seeding (at the conference tournament). We understand what’s ahead of us.”

DAWG BITES

For the second straight game, SIU’s opponent made more free throws (13) than the Salukis shot (8). SIU didn’t try a free throw until the third quarter, spending most of the first half launching jumpers and making only 10 of 35 attempts from the floor. … Murray State became the 10th opponent in the last 12 games to score at least 70 points. SIU is 1-8 in those games. … The crowd of 6,516 that attended the men’s game had the chance to use those tickets for the women’s game, but only 562 opted to stick around for the nightcap. … The Salukis continue their four-game homestand at 6 Thursday night against Indiana State.