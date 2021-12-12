Saluki Basketball | Women's basketball team cruises past Quincy University to take 70-45 win

CARBONDALE – The Saluki women’s basketball team followed the script perfectly Sunday to give Cindy Stein her 400th career victory. SIU cruised past Division II Quincy University to post a 70-45 victory.

The Salukis did precisely what they needed to do. SIU dominated in the paint, outscoring the Hawks 44-24. They imposed their will defensively, scoring 28 points off 21 Quincy turnovers. And, they held a 40-32 advantage on the glass.

“We definitely knew our inside game was going to be dominant,” Stein said. “That’s always going to be the theme. We also know we have to hit threes. You saw us open that up a little bit more in the fourth quarter, looking for the three a little more. They were really sagging in on the post.”

SIU held a modest 39-26 lead at intermission, but turned up the juice in the second half. The Salukis turned Quincy over on the Hawks first three possessions.

“I think coming off finals week, we had been slow all week,” said Makenzie Silvey. “Obviously, we take academics very seriously. Defensively we could have been better. I think we tightened it up a little in the second half. In general, we were giving up the dribble drive too much and our help wasn’t always there.”

Those three turnovers resulted in four quick Silvey points. She dumped in an offensive rebound before Abby Brockmeyer broke free underneath for a 47-30 SIU advantage. Quierra Love then took the Salukis into the third quarter media break with a 3-pointer, just the fourth attempt of the game for the Salukis.

The Salukis took an 18-point advantage, 53-35, into the fourth quarter and opened with an eight-point barrage, which included buckets by Silvey and Brockmeyer and a Payton McAllister trey, pushing the lead to 61-35.

“This year our big emphasis is to get it inside first before we’re looking for the outside shot,” Brockmeyer said. “We want to limit possessions. We want to get out in transition when we can. Other than that, we’re looking at taking care of the ball. We feel that’s our strength this year.”

The Salukis were able to build that lead despite Stein going deep into the bench. Eleven different players saw the floor in the first half. And that lead gave Stein a lot of flexibility with her bench.

“Honestly, when kids were going away from what we do, I took them out,” she said. “That’s because we’ve got to stay disciplined to what we do. We play too many good teams. You better be disciplined in what we want to get done.

“When we were struggling, it became the Mak and Abby show. They’re the ones that always get us going. Gabby (Walker) was working hard in there, but shots weren’t going down for her. But, she was definitely a great presence.”

The Salukis improved to 3-3 on the year. It was the first home game of a season. A November game with IUIPUI was cancelled due to COVID.

“It was nice,” Silvey said of playing at home. “I kind of forgot what it was like to come out of the tunnel. It had been a while. It was just great to have a good showing as well.”

The game was also largely a stress-free 400th win for Stein.

“There's not enough time to list everyone who has helped,” Stein said. “I’ve had some tremendous players, tremendous coaches, assistants, GAs (graduate assistants), tremendous athletic directors to work with. I’ve been blessed, so I don’t look at it as I’ve done this achievement.

“I will probably feel better about it at some point, but there are just too many games to go this year to really ponder that. It’s something I deeply appreciate because I appreciate the people that have been a part of all of those.”

Stein will retire after this season.

“It's really special to be part of her legacy,” Silvey said. “We’re in our fifth year (she and Brockmeyer) here. We are part of a lot of those wins and just to be able to send her off in her final year is really special.”

Stein will go for number 401 Wednesday at UT-Martin.

Brockmeyer and Silvey led the Salukis with 18 and 17 points respectively. Love added 8.

Regan Loconte scored 10, the only Quincy player to reach double figures.

