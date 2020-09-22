Saluki golf finishes third at Hoover Invitational

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's golf team finished third at the Hoover Invitational on Tuesday.

The Salukis (+23) shot back-to-back rounds of 296 on the first day of competition and 295 in the final round to finish with a 54-hole total of 887 at Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama. SIU dropped 41 birdies in competition, the second most in the 11-team field. Western Kentucky (+14) finished runner-up, six-strokes behind Indianapolis (+8) who took home the invitational title.

The seniors shined for Southern Illinois, all finishing in the top 25. Senior Emilyee McGiles led the Salukis with commanding rounds of 71, 72, and 73 to finish even par and third overall. The 54-hole total of 216 is a career best for McGiles and is tied for the second best 54-hole score in program history.

"Our seniors have been preparing all summer," said SIU coach Danielle Kaufman. "They were ready to get after it."