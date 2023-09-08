If you like watching SIU men's basketball in Banterra Center, you're going to love this season's schedule.

The Salukis unveiled their nonconference schedule Thursday, revealing a single-season record 18 home games out of 31. They'll play one true road game out of the 11 non-con contests – a Dec. 16 trip to old Missouri Valley Conference rival Wichita State.

As expected, SIU will host a Power 5 foe for the first time in 15 years when Oklahoma State comes to Carbondale on Dec. 5. That's 72 hours after the Salukis entertain Saint Louis, the first time the Billikens are visiting the Bank since 2018.

"To have SLU and Oklahoma State as back-to-back home games is a special opportunity for this program," said SIU coach Bryan Mullins in a press release. "It has been a goal to have a Power 5 team come to Carbondale and I'm thrilled to be able to provide this rare game to Saluki Nation."

SIU opens its season on Nov. 6 against Division II opponent Kentucky State, which went 15-13 last year. That's followed by visits from Queens (N.C.) on Nov. 10 and Chicago State on Nov. 16 in a game that's part of the Cancun Challenge.

The Salukis will fly on Nov. 19 to Cancun and play James Madison at 5 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya resort, then meet either Fresno State or New Mexico State on Nov. 22 at either 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Other home opponents for SIU include Austin Peay (Dec. 12), North Dakota State (Dec. 19) and Southern Indiana (Dec. 22). That game marks the first of two straight visits the Screaming Eagles will make to Carbondale as part of a 2-for-1 where the Salukis made the trip to Evansville last year and were drilled 71-53.

"I am looking forward to another special season inside the Banterra Center," Mullins said. "I believe this will provide tons of early challenges and will help us get ready for the Valley season. The Banterra Center has a ton of magic left in it and we can't wait to create some more."

SIU will also play a pair of MVC games before Christmas. The conference schedule is expected to be announced later this month.

The Salukis went 2310 overall last year and 14-6 in the Valley, earning the No. 3 seed for the conference tournament and advancing to the semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion Drake.