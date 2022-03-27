Salukis drop second game to Northwestern in three days

CARBONDALE – A two-out miscommunication error by the Southern Illinois University baseball team in the seventh inning broke open the flood gates turning a 4-2 Saluki lead into the 15-6 Northwestern win in the seventh game of an 11-game home stand at Itchy Jones Stadium Sunday.

“That play was tough because they hit a grand slam on the next at-bat and never looked back,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “Once they got that momentum on their side we couldn’t get it stopped. We have to lock this away as soon as we possibly can and then get back at it Tuesday.”

The game was a slugfest featuring six home runs, including two grand slams, two triples, four doubles and 29 hits between the two teams.

SIU dropped to 17-7 with its second loss in its last seven games with both coming to the Wildcats after losing the opening game of weekend series 10-4 on Friday before beating Baylor, 16-4, Saturday.

“Obviously, it was a tough one today because we were right there on the brink of winning the series again and it just didn’t pan out,” Rhodes said. “There were several areas we didn’t play great – really the entire weekend we didn’t play great baseball.”

For Northwestern, the win was its seventh in a row to up its record to 9-10. The two games are the first time the teams have played each other.

“Northwestern is playing well,” Rhodes said. “They are not an easy group to pitch to. They’ve got some big physical hitters and they’ve got guys with a little power, but we’re going to face some lineups that are similar throughout our league play, so we have to be better on the mound, be better defensively and be better offensively. The only thing we can do is control the work ethic and attitude we have every single day in order to be prepared for game days.”

The Salukis get back in action Tuesday with a 6 p.m. game against University of Tennessee-Martin and end the home stand with a three-game series against Bradley to open its MVC schedule starting on April Fools Day.

“Hopefully we’ll play well against UT-Martin to get us rolling into conference play,” Rhodes said. “We got to get back to playing good baseball and not necessarily worrying about the teams that we’re playing. If we do that we’ll have a chance to be successful.”

Northwestern took the early lead in the second inning on a two-out rally starting with a base hit down the left field line on a 1-2 pitch. After Ben Chapman walked the next batter, Ethan O’Donnell doubled off the wall in right center field to clear the bases to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

The long-balling Salukis struck back in the bottom of the third, smacking three home runs beginning with back-to-back round-trippers to open the frame with Cody Cleveland leaving the yard in right field and J.T. Weber to right center against Mike Doherty, who had pitched out of trouble in the first and second innings stranding a leadoff walk and base hit in the first and a leadoff triple by Nick Hagedorn in the second.

One out later, Doherty walked Darren Taylor, who was replaced on the base paths by Nathan Bandy when the left fielder hit into a fielder’s choice back to the pitcher. On a 1-1 pitch, Hagedorn cranked his fifth home run to right field to up the lead to 4-2.

Northwestern threatened in the top of the fourth when Chapman gave up a leadoff single and was replaced on the mound by Tanner Lewis, who walked the first batter he faced to put runners at first and second with no outs.

Following a strikeout, Lewis got the next batter on a fielder’s choice to the shortstop leaving runners at first and third with two outs. On an 0-2 pitch, the Wildcats tried to pull off a double steal of home and second, but Lewis was ready walking back JC Santini to third where Cleveland tagged him to end the inning.

The Wildcats were threatening again in the fifth loading the bases with two outs on a one-out base hit and walk and a two-out walk by Lewis. Matthew Steidl was brought in to face Santini and it took the junior right-handed sidewinder just three pitches to strand the runners on a pop fly to Ryan Rodriguez at first.

Northwestern took advantage of the error between Saluki third baseman Cleveland and shortstop Kaeber Rog to regain the lead in the seventh inning.

With two outs and runners at first and second Santini hit a routine ground ball in the hole that Rog fielded cleanly, but Cleveland was coming over and collided with Rog knocking him down allowing Santini to reach base and load the bases bringing O’Donnell to plate.

The sophomore outfielder previously had struck out in the first, doubled in the first two runs in the second, walked in the fourth and grounded out to short in the sixth. Steidl got ahead on a pitch on the inside corner, but the left-handed batter smacked the next over the fence in left for a grand slam to give the Wildcats a 6-4 lead.

The Salukis rallied back in the bottom of the frame to cut the lead to one run. David Utagawa, who had taken over the pitching duties in the fourth and had given up three base runners in the previous three innings hit Weber on an 0-1 pitch before giving up a double off the left field wall by Rog to score Weber. Coby Moe came in and shut down the rally retiring the next three batters stranding Rog at second.

Northwestern got that run back in the top of the eighth on a home run by Jay Beshears on the first pitch, sending Steidl to the showers in favor of SIU’s all-time saves leader Trey McDaniel, who came into the game with a sparkling 1.88 ERA on nine appearances.

But the Wildcats weren’t impressed, roughing up the senior right-hander with four straight hits to up the lead 10-5. Then following a bunt single that stayed inside the third base line and another bunt to move the runners to second and third the Salukis intentionally loaded the bases by walking O’Donnell.

The maneuver backfired as Anthony Calarco, who struck out, walked, struck out, fouled out and struck out again smashed McDaniel’s 1-1 pitch over the fence in left center for Northwestern’s second grand slam in as many innings to up the lead to 14-5.

SIU scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on a one-out triple by Evan Martin on a ball that the center fielder had initially caught, but it was jarred loose when he crashed into the wall. Rodriguez followed with a single to center to drive him in.

The Wildcats got that run back in the top of the ninth when the fifth Saluki pitcher Jeremy Schork walked the first batter and he can around to score one out later on back-to-back hits.

