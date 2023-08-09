For the second straight year, SIU's football team has faced early adversity in training camp.

Last year, it was an Avante Cox injury in the first week that raised concerns. This year, it was the departure of defensive coordinator D.J. Vokolek less than 48 hours before the first practice and the loss of starting cornerback David Miller (hip) that created worries.

But coach Nick Hill and his players, at least through the end of workouts on Monday, seem happy with the first five practices. Aside from Sunday's session that featured the kind of humidity and heat index one would associate with Southern Illinois in early August, temperatures have been temperate.

And with the exception of that workout, the energy and tempo have been what Hill wanted.

"I like their approach to these days," he said. "Everyone's trying to get better; that's what we're all trying to do out here. As the installs and situational football stack up, you get a better idea who's getting it. We have to do a good job as coaches of making sure we're going back and reviewing.

"We've got one more day (on Tuesday) and then we'll come back with meetings on Wednesday, then we'll scrimmage on Thursday."

That scrimmage will be an early test to see how the defense is absorbing the scheme of new coordinator Antonio James, who was elevated a week ago to replace Vokolek. If Monday's workout is any indication, the defense is flying around the field and playing aggressively.

Saluki players said during the spring that Vokolek's scheme would lean towards aggression and playing downhill. James' game plan just might be similar, although any practice trends should be measured against the fact the defense is seeing the same plays from the same offense every day. At the same time, it was note-worthy to see the defense not allow a single point in three different sequences that the offense started on the plus 25. Even if just one of those possessions had Nic Baker under center.

"There's been a lot coming at us but we've handled it well," cornerback DJ Johnson said. "Just handling that adversity is going to put us ahead of where we were last year. Our togetherness is ahead of where it was last year and that's going to put us where we need to be."

EXPERIENCE A LUXURY

SIU's biggest strength coming into the season is its experience on offense. With Baker starting for the third straight year and four linemen coming back from last year, plus leading receiver D'Ante' Cox and leading rusher Romeir Elliott, the group should be able to score a lot of points.

Hill said all those veterans has enabled him and his staff to introduce new elements of the offense at a faster clip than most years.

"We have so many returning players that we're pretty far ahead," he said. "We haven't sped up the installs but we've added more each day." What's more, the Salukis should be more explosive offense with the return to health of receiver Izaiah Hartrup and running back Justin Strong. Hartrup missed all of last year with a hamstring and Strong sat out the last five games with injuries.

Add in transfers like running back Jaelin Benefield (Eastern Illinois) and wide receiver Vinson Davis (Charleston Southern), and SIU appears to have a lot of weapons and the kind of depth a team needs in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

EXTRA POINTS

Freshman cornerback Jamir Conn opened a few eyes on one play Monday when he won a one-on-one with Hartrup, knocking the ball away along the sideline with a perfectly-timed hit. … SIU finished outside the top 25 in the first Stats Perform poll of the FCS season, tying Youngstown State for 29th. Four Valley teams made the cut, including FCS champ South Dakota State at No. 1 and North Dakota State at No. 2. … The Salukis don't have to play the Valley's other Top 25 teams entering the season – Northern Iowa and North Dakota.