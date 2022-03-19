Salukis slam Illini to get even in the series

CARBONDALE – Mike Hansell came out of the bullpen to shut down an Illinois rally in the fourth inning and then finished the game to lead SIU to an 11-4 win over the University of Illinois in the middle game of a three-game series Saturday at Itchy Jones Stadium.

“When you look at last night’s game from the seventh inning on, we played pretty well – we just dug ourselves such a big hole – to be able to carry that good play into today’s game was great,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “I also think one of the biggest factors today was the crowd and the energy in the stands. You talk about a great atmosphere and our guys fed off of that energy.”

The win snapped SIU’s longest losing streak of the season at two wins as the Salukis improved to 14-5 on the season and 9-2 at the friendly confines while Illinois dropped to 7-9. The rubber game of the match will start at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Grey Epps was one of the hitting stars with three hits in five at-bats, two home runs and four RBIs. Kaeber Rog and Ryan Rodriguez finished with two RBIs each with Rog, J.T. Weber, and Nathan Bandy finishing with two hits each.

“The first one was a 0-1 count after he threw me a fastball and then threw me another one - middle in - and I got a hold of it,” Epps said. "The past couple games I’ve been slicing the ball, so I was thankful for a lefty to come in and my approach changed and it worked out. One of my tools is to hit for power. I haven’t been able to put it on display for my career, but in my last season I hope to do that.”

Hansell (4-0) came into the game with the bases loaded and one out after the Illini had scored three runs to cut the lead to 7-3. The junior started out blazing, striking out the first batter on six pitches and stranding the three runners with getting the third out on three pitches on a ground ball to second.

“That was the first time in my entire career I’ve ever been put into that situation, so my mentality was to go in there and do what I can do to get the guy out,” Hansell said. “In a big situation like that if throwing strikes is what’s called for that’s what I’ll do. Then my mentality was to fill the zone and let my fielders get the out.”

The right-hander finished the game by stranding a leadoff single in the fifth and a leadoff walk in the sixth. At one point, Hansell struck out six in a row and ended his 5.2 innings of work with 10 strikeouts and one walk while giving up one run on two hits.

“Tonight my strikeout pitch was my fastball, which was a different strikeout pitch from earlier this week,” Hansell said. “If it works, it works. I just keep riding it. It felt good with it. I was throwing it where I wanted. The slider, I used it when I needed it.”

After falling behind 8-0 in the fifth Friday night, the Salukis drew first blood by taking a 2-0 lead starting with Cody Cleveland drawing a leadoff walk on five pitches and Bandy following with a line drive base hit just over the outreached glove of the second baseman, sending Cleveland to third base.

On a 0-1 pitch, Nick Hagedorn hit a high fly ball that was caught up against the wall in the left on which Cleveland tagged and scored. One out later, Evan Martin golfed the first pitch just in front of the diving right fielder and then bounced over him to the wall for a triple scoring Bandy from second.

The Salukis added five runs in the third inning. J.T. Weber led off with a base hit to right center field and scored four pitches later on a titanic home run to left the park in dead center by Rog for his fifth of the season. One out later, Bandy singled to left, advanced to second on a wild pitch, to third on a ground out to first and scored on another wild pitch during the at-bat of Epps.

Four pitches later, Epps singled to left, ending the pitching start of Riley Gowens, who came into the game with a 2-0 record and a 3.86 ERA. Alex Vera came in and walked Martin on four pitches. Two pitches later, Epps stole second and scored on the next pitch when Rodriguez reached for a low outside pitch and singled to right.

The Illini chased Noah Farmer in the top of the fourth thanks in part to wildness on the right-hander’s part and throwing problems by Rog at short.

The inning started with a high chopper just behind the second base bag that Rog fielded cleanly, but his throw was high, allowing Jacob Campbell to reach on the error. The next batter, Cam McDonald, hit a bouncer up the middle, sending Campbell to third, but Rog cut the throw to third off and his throw to second to get McDonald was wild, allowing Campbell to score.

One out later, former John A. Logan Volunteer Ryan Hampe hit a ground ball to deep short and Rog’s throw to first was a little low to the right field side as the runner beat it out.

Farmer walked the eight batter in the order on four pitches and fell behind 2-0 on the ninth before Cal Hejza hit a seeing-eye ground ball up to left to load the base with one out. The senior right-hander Farmer then forced in a run on a second 3-2 pitch bringing Mike Hansell in from the bullpen.

After SIU wasted a one-out base hit by Rog in the bottom of the fourth, the Salukis got back on track in the fifth beginning with Hagedorn reaching on a throwing error by the second baseman and Epps cranking his second home run of the season over the leftfield wall to get two of those runs back to up the lead to 9-3.

Hampe cut into the lead in the top of the eight with a one-out solo home run to left field for his first round-tripper of the season after blasting six last year in his first year with the Illini.

The Salukis scored two insurance runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth on Epps' second home run of the game and third of the season, another titanic blast to the same spot in left field with Hagedorn on after the catcher had walked on five pitches just before him.

