Salukis swept in MVC slugfests by UNI

CARBONDALE – It only seemed like you could have drank a large soda and then urinated over the left field wall Saturday.

Charlotte West Stadium might as well been Coors Field or some Pacific Coast League park, given how the ball was flying out of there with a stiff wind blowing straight out to left field.

Northern Iowa certainly enjoyed the hitter-friendly conditions, belting seven homers in a 17-13, 8-6 doubleheader sweep of SIU in a matchup of the 1-2 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.

“I thought we got beside ourselves,” said Salukis interim coach Jen Sewell. “Nothing major, but I don’t think we were prepared for the ball to go out like it did. Once the ball got above the stadium, even the pop flies were going out.

“And obviously, judging from the score, some of ours were going out, too.”

SIU (11-11, 1-3) led 9-2 after two innings of the opener, thanks to three-run blasts from Rylie Hamilton and Ashley Wood. But it simply couldn’t keep the ball off the barrel of Panther bats. UNI (10-10, 2-0) scored in every inning but the seventh and collected 17 hits off Sarah Harness and Madi Eberle (3-5).

The Panthers took the lead for good in a seven-run sixth inning that featured two-run homers from Taylor Hogan and Kamryn Shaffer. It was the second homer of the game for Shaffer, who went 4 for 4 with six RBI after entering the day as a .170 hitter with three RBI and 13 strikeouts in 53 at-bats.

Ironically, the Salukis might have lost the game in two innings in which they scored. They filled the bases in the fourth and fifth innings with no outs, but managed just one run on each occasion.

Wasted in the loss was a record-setting moment by Jenny Jansen. Her two-run single in the second gave her 157 career RBI, knocking Shaye Harre off the top of the list for most in Saluki annals.

Jansen gave SIU a short-lived 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning in the nightcap, blasting a two-run homer to left-center off Kailyn Packard. The lead lasted one pitch into the fourth as Emmy Wells unloaded her second solo bomb of the day for UNI. An error later in the inning put the Panthers ahead to stay.

With Harness (6-6) and Packard (6-3) muting hot bats until the seventh, the game was 3-2 until it swerved dramatically towards the offensive side. Mya Dodge homered with one out and Madison Parks belted a two-run shot to knock Harness out. Two more runs off Eberle took the Salukis out of slam range.

But they didn’t let Packard coast to the finish line. With two outs, Wood stroked a two-run single and Sidney Sikes followed Emma Austin’s infield hit with an RBI single up the middle to bring the potential winning run to the plate.

That brought the potential winning run to the plate in Elizabeth Warwick, who homered in the opener. But she bounced out to shortstop, ending the 5 ½-hour overdose of offense.

“These are the two best offenses (in the conference) and they’re going to make you pay,” Sewell said. “I think we’re going to see them again in the conference tournament, probably pretty late. The thing today was when we missed, we missed big.”

DAWG BITES

Sikes tapped into the favorable wind for the first homer of her three-year career leading off the bottom of the sixth in the opener. … The first game lasted a whopping 2:51 as the teams combined for 29 hits and 15 walks. It marked the most runs SIU has allowed in a game since 2015. … The Salukis try to salvage the series finale Sunday at noon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.