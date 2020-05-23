Santa Anita cashes winning ticket as horse racing returns

Jockeys aren't allowed in the stable area, so they don't interact with trainers, who used to give them a leg up on their mounts in the paddock. Now the horses are led by grooms from their stables to the receiving barn. Then they join up with a pony to accompany them through the paddock and onto the track.

"So far, everything I've seen has gone very well," Mandella said.

Bugler Jay Cohen blows "Call to the Post" to the empty grandstand, a tradition maintained for those watching via simulcast.

"We miss the fans so much," Mandella said. "To come over here and to have empty stands and nobody here is a sad feeling."

One of the benefits to being the only game in town is an increase in wagering via simulcast and online. The total handle for nine races on May 15 was $11,207,076. That's a huge boost from the same day in 2019 when the handle was $6,974,738 for eight races. Bettors typically focused on the NBA and NHL playoffs and major league baseball this time of year have no action to wager on, so they're turning to horse racing. Many casinos have yet to reopen, too.

"You got to take the positives out of the negative," Butler said.