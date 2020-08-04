Saros sharp, Predators even series with 4-2 win over Coyotes

Arvidsson capped it in the third period, beating Kuemper glove side with a slap shot from the right circle.

Keller scored for the second straight game with 57 seconds left and Crouse followed with his first postseason goal, but the Coyotes revved up their offense too late to make a difference.

"I think it was a lot closer than a 4-2 game and if we play more like we did at the end of the game, we'll get good results," Keller said.

Notes: Coyotes C Nick Schmaltz missed his second straight game after taking a shot to the head in an exhibition against Vegas last week. ... Nashville has three power-play goals in the series after struggling most of the season with a man advantage. ... Arizona is 1 of 9 on the power play in the series after going 0 for 3 in Game 2. ... Coyotes backup goalie Antti Raanta left the bench in the second period and the Coyotes said he was "unfit to play."

MAPLE LEAFS 3, BLUE JACKETS 0: At Toronto, Auston Matthews and John Tavares scored and Toronto beat Columbus to even their best-of-five qualifying series at one game.