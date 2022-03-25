Tags
It's been 50 years since one of SIU’s most tragic and seemingly forgotten incidents – a construction accident that cost an 18-year-old freshman his life.
Corydon Dominic Vine
Carbondale police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Nevada resident.
Shelbi Zaldain, 31 of Reno, Nevada, wa
A second security camera has been reported stolen in Carbondale, police said.
Deaundre Wimberly, 29, was located and arrested at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block West McDaniel Street, police said.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
WEST FRANKFORT — There have been 51 seasons of basketball since Tim Ricci was knocking down shots by the bushel load for the West Frankfort Re…
A Colorado man charged with a 2021 Carbondale murder has plead not guilty to all charges and awaits a jury trial.
Jerry James "Jerbear" Tobin
Metro East residents who are used to taking the Redbird Express shuttle to and from St. Louis for Cardinals baseball games will have to find another way to get there.
