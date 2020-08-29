Saturday Bridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Every declarer — some more than others, it should be noted — occasionally finds, upon viewing the dummy, that he has reached a seemingly hopeless contract. Nevertheless, after the initial shock wears off, he is still obliged to try to find some way to get home safely.

Take this case where overly optimistic bidding (primarily by South) results in a six-heart contract that appears headed for certain defeat. West leads the king of spades after overcalling in spades, and declarer sees that he has two apparently unavoidable spade losers. The discard he can take on one of dummy's high diamonds will not help him, since he will still have two losing spades in each hand.

If declarer does not let this state of affairs get him down, he may realize that he actually has a legitimate play for the contract. Assuming West has the five spades normally promised by his overcall, all South needs to do is to find East with the majority of the missing diamonds.

So declarer wins the first spade, draws two rounds of trump, cashes the ace of clubs and ruffs a club. He then plays the A-K-Q of diamonds, discarding a spade on the third diamond. The preliminary groundwork having been completed, South now leads dummy's remaining diamond.

When East produces the jack, declarer's hopes are realized. Instead of ruffing, he discards another spade, and East finds himself without recourse. Since he has no spades, he is forced to return a club. This allows South to discard his last spade while trumping in dummy, and the slam is home.

