Saw
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MARION — Mayor Mike Absher revealed plans Monday night for a multi-sports complex, campground, entertainment and retail venture at and around …
- Updated
MARION — Marion Police have confirmed the identity of the the man found dead Tuesday at the demolition site of Motel Marion as Russell W. Boza…
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
MARION — Mayor Mike Absher says the old mall property — now called Oasis Mall — will be part of a retail and entertainment complex.
- Updated
MURPHYSBORO — A Carbondale man has been indicted on multiple felony charges, including home invasion and aggravated sexual assault of a person…
Police are seeking information about a suspect wanted for shooting at a group of people Friday in Carbondale.
- Updated
Herrin police are seeking information about Tuesday night's shooting at a local park.
- Updated
Autopsies in Tennessee show that a 1-year-old child starved to death in his car seat in a house where his mother died of a drug overdose. His 3-year-old sister, found alive, tried for days to feed her brother.
- Updated
On Friday, the state of Illinois entered Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, doing away with capacity limits for restaurants, gyms, retail…
- Updated
Local authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a 36-year-old accused of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.