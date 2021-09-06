Scherzer strikes out 13, Dodgers defeat Cardinals 5-1

ST. LOUIS — Max Scherzer struck out 13 in his hometown and Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.
Scherzer (13-4) permitted one unearned run and six hits in eight innings in his 104th double-digit strikeout game, including six against St. Louis. That ties him for fifth place in MLB history.
Scherzer also recorded the ninth 200-plus strikeout season of his career. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is six away from becoming the 19th player in big league history to reach 3,000 Ks.
The Dodgers have won all seven of Scherzer’s starts since the St. Louis native was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Washington.
The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in five games. They dropped 3 1/2 games back of idle San Diego for the second NL wild card.
St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas (0-2) was charged with five runs, four earned, and five hits in five innings. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits for the Cardinals, and Tommy Edman scored the team's only run on Austin Barnes' passed ball in the sixth.
CUBS 4, REDS 3: At Chicago, Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and Chicago topped Cincinnati for their season-high seventh straight win.
Schwindel’s single through the right side scored Alfonso Rivas, who started the rally with a pinch-hit single off Michael Lorenzen (0-2) and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
Schwindel is batting .441 (15 for 34) with six homers and 14 RBIs during his current eight-game hitting streak.
ROYALS 3, ORIOLES 2: At Baltimore, Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, then reached above the left field wall to take away a potential tying home run in the ninth, sending Kansas City over Baltimore.
Hanser Alberto homered against his former team to help the Royals win in their first visit to Camden Yards since August 2019.
Salvador Perez tied it at 2 with a bloop single in the eighth for the Royals. Benintendi provided the lead with an RBI hit off Cole Sulser (4-4).
BLUE JAYS 8, YANKEES 0: At New York, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer, Marcus Semien went deep twice and Toronto beat New York for their fifth straight win.
Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8) pitched six effective innings as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time in nine games. Toronto also improved to 5-2 in the Bronx this year.
Guerrero hit his 40th homer on Jameson Taillon’s 13th pitch. The slugger and his Hall of Famer father joined Cecil and Prince Fielder as the second father-son duo to hit 40 homers. Guerrero finished with three hits, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games.
NATIONALS 4, METS 3: At Washington, Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson hit RBI singles in the ninth inning off Edwin Díaz and Washington rallied once again, edging New York in the finale of a five-game series.
The Nationals, who had lost eight of their last nine, were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position prior to the ninth.
Pete Alonso hit his 30th home run of the season for New York, which fell four games behind idle Atlanta in the NL East.
PIRATES 6, TIGERS 3: At Pittsburgh, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh's four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat Detroit to stop their six-game losing streak.
Hayes finished with three hits, and Tsutsugo, Jacob Stallings and Cole Tucker each had two. Pittsburgh was coming off an 0-6 road trip to Chicago that included two losses to the White Sox and four to the Cubs.
Hayes’ hit put the Pirates ahead to stay, and Tsutsugo’s single capped the scoring.
PHILLIES 12, BREWERS 0: At Milwaukee, Bryce Harper hit an early home run, Brad Miller connected twice and Jean Segura added a grand slam, leading Zack Wheeler and Philadelphia past Milwaukee.
Andrew McCutchen and Freddy Galvis also homered as Philadelphia won for the eighth time in the last 10 games to stay in the playoff chase. The Phillies have beaten the NL Central-leading Brewers five straight times this year.
Wheeler (12-9) threw six crisp innings, outpitching Brandon Woodruff (9-8) in a rematch of All-Star righties. On May 6 in Philadelphia, Wheeler tossed a three-hitter for a 2-0 win over Woodruff, who struck out 11 in that loss.
RAYS 11, RED SOX 10: At Boston, Austin Meadows hit a tying, inside-the-park homer in the ninth inning, Nelson Cruz had a go-ahead single in the 10th and Tampa Bay rallied from a six-run deficit to beat Boston.
The AL East-leading Rays took advantage of four errors, the biggest when center fielder Alex Verdugo appeared to lose Cruz's high fly in the sun with bases loaded and two outs in the fourth.
The ball glanced off Verdugo's glove and Cruz wound up circling the bases on the play, scoring on second baseman Taylor Motter's wild throw that let Tampa Bay close to 7-5 against ace Chris Sale.