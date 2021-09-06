Scherzer strikes out 13, Dodgers defeat Cardinals 5-1

Schwindel’s single through the right side scored Alfonso Rivas, who started the rally with a pinch-hit single off Michael Lorenzen (0-2) and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Schwindel is batting .441 (15 for 34) with six homers and 14 RBIs during his current eight-game hitting streak.

ROYALS 3, ORIOLES 2: At Baltimore, Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, then reached above the left field wall to take away a potential tying home run in the ninth, sending Kansas City over Baltimore.

Hanser Alberto homered against his former team to help the Royals win in their first visit to Camden Yards since August 2019.

Salvador Perez tied it at 2 with a bloop single in the eighth for the Royals. Benintendi provided the lead with an RBI hit off Cole Sulser (4-4).

BLUE JAYS 8, YANKEES 0: At New York, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer, Marcus Semien went deep twice and Toronto beat New York for their fifth straight win.

Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8) pitched six effective innings as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time in nine games. Toronto also improved to 5-2 in the Bronx this year.