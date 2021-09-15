Schwarber, Vazquez power Red Sox past Mariners

SEATTLE — Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vazquez drove in two runs apiece in the 10th inning, and Boston beat Seattle 9-4 on Wednesday to keep pace in the AL wild-card race.
Designated runner Jack Lopez scored on Tom Murphy's passed ball to start the scoring in the six-run 10th to break open a 3-3 game. J.D. Martinez, Schwarber and Vazquez added run-scoring hits as Boston beat the Mariners for the second day in a row.
All three games in the series between playoff contenders were decided in the eighth inning or later.
The Red Sox, Toronto and the New York Yankees began the day in a virtual tie for the two AL wild-card spots. Seattle started the day three games behind the trio.
Alex Verdugo singled against Eric Swanson (0-3) to lead off the 10th, moving Lopez to third. Swanson threw a chest-high fastball on his first pitch to Hunter Renfroe, but the ball skipped off the top of Murphy's glove to the backstop to make it 4-3.
One out later, Martinez made it 5-3 with an RBI single.
Adam Ottavino (7-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the Red Sox to finish the eighth and ninth innings, earning his second victory in two days. He struck out two.
The score was tied 3-all after three innings.
Boston's Bobby Dalbec reached third in the eighth after a walk, a stolen base and Jose Iglesias' single against reliever Casey Sadler. But Paul Sewald entered with two outs and retired pinch-hitter Verdugo on a popup, preserving Sadler's AL-leading 19 2/3-inning scoreless streak.
Renfroe homered in the first and Kevin Plawecki and Iglesias drove in a pair of runs in the second for a quick 3-0 lead against Mariners starter Marco Gonzales.
Gonzales retired 12 of 13 batters after the second inning, striking out seven and not allowing a hit over that stretch.
Seattle rallied in the third. Hits by Jarred Kelenic and Murphy, a throwing error by Renfroe from right field and Kyle Seager's two-run double tied it.
BLUE JAYS 6, RAYS 3: At Toronto, Bo Bichette homered and matched his career-high with five RBIs, Robbie Ray fanned 13 over seven innings to claim the major league strikeout lead and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.
Vladimr Guerrero Jr. doubled twice and scored twice, and Teoscar Hernández added an RBI single. The Blue Jays improved to 13-2 in September to move ahead of Boston and the New York Yankees for the top AL wild card before those teams play later Wednesday.
“We’re showing everybody who we are,” Bichette said.
MARLINS 8, NATIONALS 6: At Washington, Jesus Sanchez's second two-run homer of the day capped a four-run ninth inning, and Miami rallied past Washington.
After an RBI single by Miguel Rojas and fielder's-choice groundout by Bryan De La Cruz tied the score, Sanchez hit the first pitch he saw from Kyle Finnegan (5-7) to left-center for his 12th homer of the season.
“The first thing that came to mind was (hitting coach Eric) Duncan letting me know that this pitcher throws at least 90% fastballs,” Sanchez said through an interpreter.
TIGERS 4, BREWERS 1: At Detroit, Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter and the Detroit beat Milwaukee to complete a two-game sweep.
Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five after they dropped a pair to the Tigers following a five-game winning streak.
The Brewers were limited to seven hits in the series, and Lorenzo Cain’s RBI double in the second inning was the only extra-base hit.