Schwarber's 12th homer in 10 games helps Nats over .500

WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning with his 12th home run in 10 games, and Washington beat Tampa Bay 4-3 Tuesday night to move above .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season.

Schwarber tied Albert Belle in 1995 for the most home runs over a 10-game span since at least 1901. He has 16 home runs in 18 games since being moved into the leadoff spot in the Nationals' batting order on June 8.

Schwarber drove Rich Hill's first pitch, an 83 mph fastball, 434 feet off the upper-deck facade in right for his major league-leading seventh leadoff home run — all in June. Schwarber's 16 home runs this month are the second-most in any June behind Sammy Sosa's 20 in 1998.

The 28-year-old Schwarber is batting .253 with 25 homers and 53 RBIs. He is tied in home runs with San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr., three shy of the major league-leading total of the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani and one back of Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Schwarber became a free agent Dec. 2 when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a 2021 contract. He agreed in January to a $10 million, one-year contract with the Nationals calling for a $7 million salary, a deal that includes an $11.5 million mutual option for 2022 with a $3 million buyout.