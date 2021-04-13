Seager, Mariners stay perfect in extras, beat Orioles

BALTIMORE — Kyle Seager hit an RBI double in the eighth and Seattle won their third extra-inning game in as many tries this season, beating Baltimore 4-3 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Seager, who has reached base in nine of his last 10 plate appearances, laced a one-out double to center off Tanner Scott (0-1). That scored Mitch Haniger, who opened the extra frame as the automatic runner on second base.
"I think he really embraces that he is our veteran leader on this club," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "I've often said the best players need to step up when games are on the line, and that's what he's doing."
Seattle won its third in a row overall. The Orioles have dropped four straight and six of seven since opening with a three-game road sweep of Boston.
Rafael Montero (1-0) earned the victory despite surrendering the lead in the seventh inning. Kendall Graveman pitched the eighth for his first career save.
Ty France and Tom Murphy both homered for Seattle.
Justus Sheffield, who was originally scheduled to face Baltimore on Monday before the game was rained out, didn't allow a ball out of the infield in the first four innings. He yielded two runs and three hits, including Ramón Urias' two-run homer in the fifth, while striking out five.
Sheffield needed just 77 pitches to complete six innings as he neared a complete game.
"I definitely wanted to go back out there," Sheffield said. "Waking up this morning, I knew we had a doubleheader and I told myself I wanted to go C-G. I've only done it one time in my career, I think, and never at the big league level. That was definitely a goal coming into this game. I saw we had Montero warming up, and Skip told me he was going to take the ball. No controversy at all with that."
Montero retired the first two batters in the seventh, but Ryan Mountcastle doubled and then scored on DJ Stewart's RBI single to extend the game. It was Montero's third blown save in five tries.
Baltimore starter John Means allowed three runs in five innings while striking out five. France hit a one-out homer in the first and Murphy led off the second with his first home run of the season. But Means retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced to keep the Orioles from severely taxing their bullpen.
"I didn't execute the game plan early," Means said. "I wasn't locating well. I wasn't pitching like myself, and I just locked it in. I knew what I needed to do. I just couldn't do it the first couple of innings."
RED SOX 4, TWINS 2: At Baltimore, Rafael Devers homered for the fourth straight game and Boston beat Minnesota on a snowy afternoon in a series opener moved back following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb.
Hunter Renfroe hit a solo homer and Bobby Dalbec added a pair of RBI doubles as Boston won its seventh in a row after losing its first three games of the season.
“I felt good today. I felt good in my early work the last two days, even though we didn’t play yesterday," Dalbec said. "Obviously, it’s pretty cold and tough to get the hands going. But you kind of got to just push through it and find a way to stay warm.”
METS 4, PHILLIES 3: At New York, Pete Alonso and Jonathan Villar each hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to give New York a victory over Philadelphia in the first game of their doubleheader.
Dominic Smith socked an early two-run homer for the Mets, who took the opener of a four-game series between NL East rivals in extra innings. Both games of the single-admission twinbill, booked to make up Monday night's rainout at Citi Field, were scheduled for seven innings in keeping with a rules change introduced during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
With the Mets down a run, Alonso opened the bottom of the eighth with a sharp single off Héctor Neris (0-1) that scored placement runner Francisco Lindor from second. It was New York's first hit since the second inning.
ATHLETICS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5: At Phoenix, Jed Lowrie hit a tying, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Seth Brown had a solo shot in the next frame and the Oakland Athletics rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks appeared to be cruising to their third win in four games.
Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Arizona scored two more in the third. Zac Gallen struck out eight in his season debut and gave up one run in four innings, on Stephen Piscotty's solo homer.
Arizona's bullpen was sharp before unraveling in the seventh inning.