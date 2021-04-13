Seager, Mariners stay perfect in extras, beat Orioles

Sheffield needed just 77 pitches to complete six innings as he neared a complete game.

"I definitely wanted to go back out there," Sheffield said. "Waking up this morning, I knew we had a doubleheader and I told myself I wanted to go C-G. I've only done it one time in my career, I think, and never at the big league level. That was definitely a goal coming into this game. I saw we had Montero warming up, and Skip told me he was going to take the ball. No controversy at all with that."

Montero retired the first two batters in the seventh, but Ryan Mountcastle doubled and then scored on DJ Stewart's RBI single to extend the game. It was Montero's third blown save in five tries.

Baltimore starter John Means allowed three runs in five innings while striking out five. France hit a one-out homer in the first and Murphy led off the second with his first home run of the season. But Means retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced to keep the Orioles from severely taxing their bullpen.

"I didn't execute the game plan early," Means said. "I wasn't locating well. I wasn't pitching like myself, and I just locked it in. I knew what I needed to do. I just couldn't do it the first couple of innings."