Secretariat early favorite in virtual Kentucky Derby

There is no wagering on the race, but beginning Thursday fans can choose their favorite horse to win on KentuckyDerby.com. Anyone who selects the winning horse will be entered to win a VIP experience at the Derby, which is set to be run on Sept. 5. They can also donate to emergency relief efforts for the coronavirus pandemic.

To determine the probability of each horse winning, select officials from Churchill Downs analyzed the historical past performance of each Triple Crown winner and incorporated the opinions of horse racing experts who evaluated each contender's achievements and put them into historical perspective.

That information, known as the fundamental probabilities, was fed into Inspire Entertainment's computer models, which will determine the final result by using those probabilities along with random number generation.

The fundamental probabilities only determine the chances of each horse winning the race. Those with a higher probability value are not necessarily going to win. They just have a greater chance of doing so.

The morning-line odds are completely independent of the fundamental probabilities and Battaglia was not aware of them for each horse when setting the odds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0