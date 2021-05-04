Secretary of state calls for new Martin Luther King statue on Capitol grounds

King’s efforts to oppose segregation in all segments of American society, from housing and schools to public accommodations and private businesses, are often credited with propelling the civil rights movement into mainstream popularity in the 1950s and 60s.

White’s statement comes after House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, created a new committee tasked with reviewing statues and monuments on state property. The committee, which met for the first time on April 21, heard testimony from professors and state government associations about how to guide the review process.

Last spring, the Capitol architect board voted to remove statues of Stephen A. Douglas and Pierre Menard, two slave-owning men with ties to Illinois, from the Capitol grounds.

The decision by the board of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol followed a request from former House Speaker Michael Madigan to remove those two monuments from the state grounds.

Douglas was a slave owner who served as Illinois’ secretary of state, state Supreme Court justice and in the U.S. Senate among other roles. He proposed the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which repealed the Missouri Compromise and replaced it with a system for states to decide whether to be pro- or anti-slavery.