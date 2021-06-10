Segura lifts Phillies to win over Braves

PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura hit a two-run single high off the left-field fence in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Thursday.
Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it, and the Braves scored two runs off José Alvarado (5-0) on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th.
But Alec Bohm's RBI single off Chris Martin (0-2) in the bottom half cut it to 3-2. Odubel Herrera followed with a double down the left-field line. Segura then hit a drive to deep left-center. He slowly jogged around first and watched Herrera dive headfirst across the plate for the winning run before teammates mobbed Segura beyond second base.
The Phillies took two of three from the three-time defending NL East champions, including a walkoff win Wednesday night on Luke Williams' first big league homer with two outs in the ninth.
Zack Wheeler struck out 12 in eight dominant innings and Segura hit an RBI double in the eighth to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead but Freeman's 14th homer erased it. Herrera had a chance to rob Freeman but didn't his jump was too far in front of the fence and the ball fell beyond his glove.
Dansby Swanson started the 10th inning on second base, advanced to third on a bouncer to short and scored on Alvarado's wild pitch after pinch-hitter Guillermo Heredia walked. Alvarado walked two more batters before a passed ball by third-string catcher Rafael Marchan allowed another run to score.
Wheeler allowed four singles and no walks in his latest stellar outing. He lowered his ERA to 2.29 with his seventh straight start giving up three runs or less. Wheeler fanned every batter in Atlanta's lineup except Swanson and recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 13th time in his career and fifth this season.
Braves starter Ian Anderson also was impressive, yielding four hits and fanning four in seven scoreless innings.
The Phillies broke through against A.J. Minter when Herrera lined a double off the right-field fence with out out in the eighth. Herrera flipped his bat and hesitated to watch the ball before running to first and missed an opportunity to reach third when right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. fumbled the ball.
Segura followed with a double down the left-field line to knock in Herrera.
BREWERS 7, REDS 2: At Cincinnati, Jace Peterson drove in three runs, Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer and Milwaukee rallied to beat Cincinnati to take two of three from the Reds.
Peterson, promoted from Triple-A Nashville before at the start of the series, blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single in a three-run sixth and added an RBI double in the eighth as Brewers won for the 11th time in 13 games.
Vogelbach homered in the seventh, his sixth this season and second in as many days.
TIGERS 8, MARINERS 3: At Detroit, Jonathan Schoop homered and Isaac Paredes hit a go-ahead single as Detroit rallied from a first-inning deficit and took advantage of two errors by shortstop Kyle Seager and one by second baseman Donovan Walton to score two unearned runs.
Joe Jiménez (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for his first win since last Aug. 26. Alex Lange threw the eighth and Gregory Soto pitched a perfect ninth to finish the six-hitter.
In a planned bullpen game, Alexander allowed one run and three hits in 2 2/3 innings and relievers allowed three hits over the rest of the game.
DODGERS 6, PIRATES 3: At Pittsburgh, Betts hit his 25th leadoff home run and added a spectacular catch and throw for a double play to lead Los Angeles over Pittsburgh.
Betts took the third pitch he saw from Mitch Keller (3-7) and sent it into the bullpen beyond the centerfield fence for his sixth homer this season. He saved a run in the the second by making a running grab on a sinking line drive by Ka’ai Tom then doing a 360-degree turn before firing a one-hop strike to home plate to throw out Erik Gonzalez.
Julio Urías (9-2) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings to become the major leagues' first nine-game winner. Phil Bickford got his first save when the game was called with one out in the the eighth after a rain delay of 1 hour, 15 minutes