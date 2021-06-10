Segura lifts Phillies to win over Braves

PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura hit a two-run single high off the left-field fence in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Thursday.

Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it, and the Braves scored two runs off José Alvarado (5-0) on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th.

But Alec Bohm's RBI single off Chris Martin (0-2) in the bottom half cut it to 3-2. Odubel Herrera followed with a double down the left-field line. Segura then hit a drive to deep left-center. He slowly jogged around first and watched Herrera dive headfirst across the plate for the winning run before teammates mobbed Segura beyond second base.

The Phillies took two of three from the three-time defending NL East champions, including a walkoff win Wednesday night on Luke Williams' first big league homer with two outs in the ninth.

Zack Wheeler struck out 12 in eight dominant innings and Segura hit an RBI double in the eighth to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead but Freeman's 14th homer erased it. Herrera had a chance to rob Freeman but didn't his jump was too far in front of the fence and the ball fell beyond his glove.